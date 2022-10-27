Lirik Lagu Cheating On You - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cheating On You

It started with a kiss on your mama's couch

2012 was nothing serious

I know we caught the feels, it got really real

Too good to be true, I guess I thought you was, yeah

Why did I run away, run away, run away?

Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything

I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late

But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

I know I said goodbye and baby, you said it too

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

Baby now, oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Cheating on you

Baby now, oh-oh-oh

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

Thought I could get you back any time of day

Shouldn't have been so cocky

Shouldn't have did you wrong (woah, oh)

And now I miss you bad, really, really bad

Guess you don't know what you got until it's gone

Why did I run away, run away, run away? (Run away)

Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything (everything)

I know it's getting late, getting late, getting late (getting late)

But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

I know I said goodbye and baby, you said it too (you said it too, baby)

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (I'm cheating on you)

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (ooh)

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

Baby now, oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Cheating on you

Baby now, oh-oh-oh

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

Baby, no

There ain't no lips like your lips

And nobody else feels like this

There's no moving on, I'll admit

If you go away

Yeah, ah

I know I said goodbye and baby, you said it too

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (I'm cheating on you)

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (found someone new)

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (believe it, baby)