Lirik Lagu Cheating On You - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cheating On You
It started with a kiss on your mama's couch
2012 was nothing serious
I know we caught the feels, it got really real
Too good to be true, I guess I thought you was, yeah
Why did I run away, run away, run away?
Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything
I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late
But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah
I know I said goodbye and baby, you said it too
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
Baby now, oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Cheating on you
Baby now, oh-oh-oh
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
Thought I could get you back any time of day
Shouldn't have been so cocky
Shouldn't have did you wrong (woah, oh)
And now I miss you bad, really, really bad
Guess you don't know what you got until it's gone
Why did I run away, run away, run away? (Run away)
Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything (everything)
I know it's getting late, getting late, getting late (getting late)
But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah
I know I said goodbye and baby, you said it too (you said it too, baby)
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (I'm cheating on you)
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (ooh)
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
Baby now, oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Cheating on you
Baby now, oh-oh-oh
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
Baby, no
There ain't no lips like your lips
And nobody else feels like this
There's no moving on, I'll admit
If you go away
Yeah, ah
I know I said goodbye and baby, you said it too
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (I'm cheating on you)
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (found someone new)
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (believe it, baby)
Artikel Pilihan