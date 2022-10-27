Lirik Lagu Girlfriend - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Girlfriend

Yeah

Tired of this conversation

We didn't come all this way

To touch a little, kiss a little

All night long

You wanna hear me say it

I know I kept you waitin'

Just a little, just a little

All night long

Can't stop

'Til you're lyin' right here next to me

I should stop

But I think I'll do it anyway

Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?

I don't wanna play no games

This is more than just a phase

Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?

If you want it, let me know

We could make this official

Don't we look perfect, baby?

Let's take this further, baby

Just a little, just a little

All night long

If I was your boyfriend

I, I'd be givin' you all my time

Not just a little, just a little

All night long

Can't stop

'Til you're lyin' right here next to me

I should stop

But I think I'll do it anyway

Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend? (Oh, oh)

I don't wanna play no games (no games)

This is more than just a phase

Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend? (Oh, oh)

If you want it, let me know (me know)

We could make this official (for sure)

Hold on, you're makin' me (oh no, baby, no)

Hold on, you're makin' me (oh no, baby, no)

My girlfriend

Hold on, you're makin' me (oh no, baby, no)

Hold on, you're makin' me (oh no, baby, no)

My girlfriend

I can't stop

Whoa

Know I should stop

But I had to do it anyway

I had to do it anyway

I had to do it anyway

I had to do it anyway