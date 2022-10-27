Lirik Lagu Andromeda - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Andromeda - Gorillaz
When the passing looks to die for
Take it in your heart now, lover
When the case is out
And tired and sodden
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart
Back to when it was cool
'Cause there's no substitute
Who even knows the truth?
The truth, the truth
Take it in your heart now, lover
Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart
Where it all goes down
Outside, cold and ghosting out with jet lag
I took it to the right man
Took it all back
When the courts were closing
It was Bobby gracing
I know that
A bullet to the right man
He pulled it back
Caught in your eyes
Stacks of lights
Come streaming back
Make it for the best times
Growing pains, good times
Good times, good times
Good times, good times
Good times, good times
Take it in your heart now, lover
Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart
Where it all goes down
Andromeda
Andromeda, Andromeda
Take it in your heart now, lover
Andromeda, Andromeda
Andromeda, Andromeda
Take it in your heart
Take it in your heart
Where it all goes down
