Lirik Lagu Andromeda - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Andromeda - Gorillaz

When the passing looks to die for

Take it in your heart now, lover

When the case is out

And tired and sodden

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart

Back to when it was cool

'Cause there's no substitute

Who even knows the truth?

The truth, the truth

Take it in your heart now, lover

Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart

Where it all goes down

Outside, cold and ghosting out with jet lag

I took it to the right man

Took it all back

When the courts were closing

It was Bobby gracing

I know that

A bullet to the right man

He pulled it back

Caught in your eyes

Stacks of lights

Come streaming back

Make it for the best times

Growing pains, good times

Good times, good times

Good times, good times

Good times, good times

Take it in your heart now, lover

Take it in your heart, heart, heart, heart

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart

Where it all goes down

Andromeda

Andromeda, Andromeda

Take it in your heart now, lover

Andromeda, Andromeda

Andromeda, Andromeda

Take it in your heart

Take it in your heart

Where it all goes down

Credit