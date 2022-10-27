Lirik Lagu How Long - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Long
Alright
Ooh, yeah
I'll admit, I was wrong, what else can I say, girl?
Can't you blame my head and not my heart?
I was drunk, I was gone, that don't make it right, but
I promise there were no feelings involved, mmh
She said, "Boy, tell me honestly
Was it real or just for show?", yeah
She said, "Save your apologies
Baby, I just gotta know"
How long has this been goin' on?
You been creepin' 'round on me
While you're callin' me "baby"
How long has this been goin' on?
You've been actin' so shady (shady)
I've been feelin' it lately, baby
Ooo-oh (yeah)
Ooo-oh (encore)
Oooh-ooh-oh
I'll admit (I'll admit), it's my fault (my fault), but you gotta believe me
When I say it only happened once, mmh
I try (I try), and I try (I try), but you'll never see that
You're the only I wanna love, oh, yeah
She said "Boy, tell me honestly" (honestly)
"Was it real or just for show?", yeah (real or just for show?)
She said, "Save your apologies" (apologies, yeah)
"Baby, I just gotta know"
How long has this been goin' on?
You been creepin' 'round on me (on me)
While you're callin' me "baby" (baby)
How long has this been goin' on?
You've been actin' so shady (shady)
I've been feelin' it lately (lately), baby
