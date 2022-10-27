Lirik Lagu How Long - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Long

Alright

Ooh, yeah

I'll admit, I was wrong, what else can I say, girl?

Can't you blame my head and not my heart?

I was drunk, I was gone, that don't make it right, but

I promise there were no feelings involved, mmh

She said, "Boy, tell me honestly

Was it real or just for show?", yeah

She said, "Save your apologies

Baby, I just gotta know"

How long has this been goin' on?

You been creepin' 'round on me

While you're callin' me "baby"

How long has this been goin' on?

You've been actin' so shady (shady)

I've been feelin' it lately, baby

Ooo-oh (yeah)

Ooo-oh (encore)

Oooh-ooh-oh

I'll admit (I'll admit), it's my fault (my fault), but you gotta believe me

When I say it only happened once, mmh

I try (I try), and I try (I try), but you'll never see that

You're the only I wanna love, oh, yeah

She said "Boy, tell me honestly" (honestly)

"Was it real or just for show?", yeah (real or just for show?)

She said, "Save your apologies" (apologies, yeah)

"Baby, I just gotta know"

How long has this been goin' on?

You been creepin' 'round on me (on me)

While you're callin' me "baby" (baby)

How long has this been goin' on?

You've been actin' so shady (shady)

I've been feelin' it lately (lately), baby