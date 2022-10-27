Lirik Lagu Lost – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lost – Frank Ocean

Double D

Big full breasts on my baby

(Yo, we going to Florida)

Triple weight

Couldn't weigh the love I've got for the girl

And I just wanna know

Why you ain't been going to work

Boss ain't working you like this

He can't take care of you like this

Now you're lost

Lost in the heat of it all

Girl, you know you're lost

Lost in the thrill of it all

Miami, Amsterdam

Tokyo, Spain, lost

Los Angeles, India

Lost on a train, lost



Got on my buttercream

Silk shirt and it's Versace

(One of God's own prototypes)

Hand me my triple weight

So I can weigh the work I got on your girl

(Too weird to live, too rare to die)

No, I don't really wish

I don't wish the titties would show

Nor have I ever, have I ever let you get caught?

(No)

Lost

Lost in the heat of it all

Girl, you know you're lost

Lost in the thrill of it all

Miami, Amsterdam

Tokyo, Spain, lost

Los Angeles, India

Lost on a train, lost

She's at a stove (who?)

Can't believe I got her out here cooking dope (cooking dope)

I promise she'll be

Whipping meals up for a family of her own

Some day

Nothing wrong (nothing wrong)

No, nothing wrong (ain't nothing wrong)

With a lie (ooh, ooh)

Nothing wrong with another short plane ride (ain't nothing wrong)

Through the sky (up in the sky)

You and I (just you and I)

Uh, lost

Lost in the heat of it all

Girl, you know you're lost

Lost in the thrill of it all

Miami, Amsterdam

Tokyo, Spain, lost

Los Angeles, India

Lost on a train, lost

Luh-uh, lost, lost

Low-ooh-ah, low-ooh-ah

Luh-uh, lost, lost

Low-ooh-ah, low-ooh-ah

Luh-uh, lost

Low-ooh-ah, low-ooh-ah

Luh-uh, lost

