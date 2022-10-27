Lirik Lagu Lost – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lost – Frank Ocean
Double D
Big full breasts on my baby
(Yo, we going to Florida)
Triple weight
Couldn't weigh the love I've got for the girl
And I just wanna know
Why you ain't been going to work
Boss ain't working you like this
He can't take care of you like this
Now you're lost
Lost in the heat of it all
Girl, you know you're lost
Lost in the thrill of it all
Miami, Amsterdam
Tokyo, Spain, lost
Los Angeles, India
Lost on a train, lost
Got on my buttercream
Silk shirt and it's Versace
(One of God's own prototypes)
Hand me my triple weight
So I can weigh the work I got on your girl
(Too weird to live, too rare to die)
No, I don't really wish
I don't wish the titties would show
Nor have I ever, have I ever let you get caught?
(No)
Lost
Lost in the heat of it all
Girl, you know you're lost
Lost in the thrill of it all
Miami, Amsterdam
Tokyo, Spain, lost
Los Angeles, India
Lost on a train, lost
She's at a stove (who?)
Can't believe I got her out here cooking dope (cooking dope)
I promise she'll be
Whipping meals up for a family of her own
Some day
Nothing wrong (nothing wrong)
No, nothing wrong (ain't nothing wrong)
With a lie (ooh, ooh)
Nothing wrong with another short plane ride (ain't nothing wrong)
Through the sky (up in the sky)
You and I (just you and I)
Uh, lost
Lost in the heat of it all
Girl, you know you're lost
Lost in the thrill of it all
Miami, Amsterdam
Tokyo, Spain, lost
Los Angeles, India
Lost on a train, lost
Luh-uh, lost, lost
Low-ooh-ah, low-ooh-ah
Luh-uh, lost, lost
Low-ooh-ah, low-ooh-ah
Luh-uh, lost
Low-ooh-ah, low-ooh-ah
Luh-uh, lost
Credit
Artikel Pilihan