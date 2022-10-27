Lirik Lagu Nightclubbing – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nightclubbing – Iggy Pop
Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing
We're what's happening
Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing
We're an ice machine
We see people brand new people
They're something to see
Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing
Bright-white clubbing
Oh isn't it wild?
Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing
We're walking through town
Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing
We walk like a ghost
We learn dances brand new dances
Like the nuclear bomb
When we're Nightclubbing
Bright-white clubbing
Oh isn't it wild?
Credits
Artis: Iggy Pop
Album: The Idiot
Rilis: 1997
Genre: Industrial Rock
Penulis lagu: Iggy Pop, David Bowie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Nightclubbing – Iggy Pop
Nightclubbing ditulis Iggy Pop dalam waktu singkat yakni sekitar sepuluh menit. David Bowie kemudian menyarankan bagian "We walk like a ghost". Bagian riff lagu ini dianggap sebagai semacam kutipan dari lagu Rock and Roll karya Gary Glitter.
Selain itu, lagu ini digunakan sebagai soundtrack film Trainspotting yang rilis pada 1996. Selain lagu ini, film ini menggunakan lagu Iggy satu lagi yang berjudul Lust for Life.
Artikel Pilihan