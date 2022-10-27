Lirik Lagu Nightclubbing – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nightclubbing – Iggy Pop

Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing

We're what's happening

Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing

We're an ice machine

We see people brand new people

They're something to see

Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing

Bright-white clubbing

Oh isn't it wild?

Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing

We're walking through town

Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing

We walk like a ghost

We learn dances brand new dances

Like the nuclear bomb

When we're Nightclubbing

Bright-white clubbing

Oh isn't it wild?

Credits

Artis: Iggy Pop

Album: The Idiot

Rilis: 1997

Genre: Industrial Rock

Penulis lagu: Iggy Pop, David Bowie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Nightclubbing – Iggy Pop

Nightclubbing ditulis Iggy Pop dalam waktu singkat yakni sekitar sepuluh menit. David Bowie kemudian menyarankan bagian "We walk like a ghost". Bagian riff lagu ini dianggap sebagai semacam kutipan dari lagu Rock and Roll karya Gary Glitter.

Selain itu, lagu ini digunakan sebagai soundtrack film Trainspotting yang rilis pada 1996. Selain lagu ini, film ini menggunakan lagu Iggy satu lagi yang berjudul Lust for Life.