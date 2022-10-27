Lirik Lagu Sister Midnight – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sister Midnight – Iggy Pop

Calling sister midnight

You've got me reaching for the moon

Calling sister midnight

You've got me playing the fool

Calling sister midnight

Calling sister midnight

Can you hear me call?

Can you hear me well?

Can you hear me at all?

Calling sister midnight

Well, I'm an idiot for you

Calling sister midnight

I'm a breakage inside

Calling sister midnight

Calling sister midnight

You know, I had a dream last night

Mother was in my bed

And I made love to her

Father he gunned for me

Hunted me with his six gun

Calling sister midnight

What can I do about my dreams?

Listen to me, sister midnight

You've got me walking in rags

Listen to me, sister midnight

You put a beggar in my heart

Hey, where are you sister midnight?

Can you hear me call?

Can you hear me well?

Can you hear me at all?

Credits

Artis: Iggy Pop

Album: The Idiot

Rilis: 1997

Genre: Industrial Rock

Penulis lagu: Carlos Alomar, Iggy Pop, David Bowie