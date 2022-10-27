Lirik Lagu Sister Midnight – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sister Midnight – Iggy Pop
Calling sister midnight
You've got me reaching for the moon
Calling sister midnight
You've got me playing the fool
Calling sister midnight
Calling sister midnight
Can you hear me call?
Can you hear me well?
Can you hear me at all?
Calling sister midnight
Well, I'm an idiot for you
Calling sister midnight
I'm a breakage inside
Calling sister midnight
Calling sister midnight
You know, I had a dream last night
Mother was in my bed
And I made love to her
Father he gunned for me
Hunted me with his six gun
Calling sister midnight
What can I do about my dreams?
Listen to me, sister midnight
You've got me walking in rags
Listen to me, sister midnight
You put a beggar in my heart
Hey, where are you sister midnight?
Can you hear me call?
Can you hear me well?
Can you hear me at all?
Credits
Artis: Iggy Pop
Album: The Idiot
Rilis: 1997
Genre: Industrial Rock
Penulis lagu: Carlos Alomar, Iggy Pop, David Bowie
Artikel Pilihan