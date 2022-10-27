Lirik Lagu Sunday – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sunday – Iggy Pop

This house is as slick as a senator’s statement

This job is a masquerade of recreation

Like a wreck, I’m sinking fast

The key to everything, I crawl for Sunday

When I don’t have to move

Caught up in dreams untangled one day

Where I don’t have to prove

The days roll on and finally Sunday

A Sunday afternoon

I've got it all, but what's it for?

But getting some more

Always ready, always steady now

Always ready, always steady now

This street is as cold as a corporate lawsuit

A pride, I won't chides telling me to wipe my boot

I’m a wreck, what did you expect?

The key to everything, I crawl for Sunday

When I don’t have to move

Caught up in dreams untangled one day

Where I don’t have to prove

The days roll on and finally Sunday

A Sunday afternoon

I’ve got it all, and so what now?

Do what they say, and endure what they say, go back

Do what they say, and endure what they say, go back

Do what they say, and endure what they say, go back

Do what they say

Do what they say, and do what they say, till Sunday

Until I’m black and blue

Oh, what can I do?

Always ready, always steady now

Always ready, always steady now

Got all I need and it is killing me and you

Got all I need and it is killing me and you

Got all I need and it is killing me and you

Got all I need and it is killing me and you

Got all I need and it is killing me and you

Got all I need and it is killing me and you

Got all I need and it is killing me and you

Got all I need and it is killing me and you

Got all I need and it is killing me and you

