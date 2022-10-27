Lirik Lagu Sunday – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sunday – Iggy Pop
This house is as slick as a senator’s statement
This job is a masquerade of recreation
Like a wreck, I’m sinking fast
The key to everything, I crawl for Sunday
When I don’t have to move
Caught up in dreams untangled one day
Where I don’t have to prove
The days roll on and finally Sunday
A Sunday afternoon
I've got it all, but what's it for?
But getting some more
Always ready, always steady now
Always ready, always steady now
This street is as cold as a corporate lawsuit
A pride, I won't chides telling me to wipe my boot
I’m a wreck, what did you expect?
The key to everything, I crawl for Sunday
When I don’t have to move
Caught up in dreams untangled one day
Where I don’t have to prove
The days roll on and finally Sunday
A Sunday afternoon
I’ve got it all, and so what now?
Do what they say, and endure what they say, go back
Do what they say, and endure what they say, go back
Do what they say, and endure what they say, go back
Do what they say
Do what they say, and do what they say, till Sunday
Until I’m black and blue
Oh, what can I do?
Always ready, always steady now
Always ready, always steady now
Got all I need and it is killing me and you
Got all I need and it is killing me and you
Got all I need and it is killing me and you
Got all I need and it is killing me and you
Got all I need and it is killing me and you
Got all I need and it is killing me and you
Got all I need and it is killing me and you
Got all I need and it is killing me and you
Got all I need and it is killing me and you
