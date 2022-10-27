Lirik Lagu Candy – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Candy – Iggy Pop

It's a rainy afternoon in 1990

The big city

Geez, it's been twenty years

Candy, you were so fine

Beautiful, beautiful girl from the North

You burned my heart with a flickering torch

I had a dream that no one else could see

You gave me love for free

Candy, Candy, Candy, I can't let you go

All my life, you're haunting me, I loved you so

Candy, Candy, Candy, I can't let you go

Life is crazy

Candy, baby

Yeah, well it hurt me real bad when you left

Hey, I'm glad you got out, but, but I miss you

I've had a hole in my heart for so long

I've learned to fake it and just smile along

Down on the street, those men are all the same

I need a love, not games, not games

Candy, Candy, Candy, I can't let you go

All my life, you're haunting me, I loved you so

Candy, Candy, Candy, I can't let you go

Life is crazy

I know, baby

Candy, baby

Whoa-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Candy, Candy, Candy, I can't let you go

All my life, you're haunting me, I loved you so

Candy, Candy, Candy, life is crazy

Candy, baby

Candy, baby

Candy, Candy