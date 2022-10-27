Lirik Lagu Candy – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Candy – Iggy Pop
It's a rainy afternoon in 1990
The big city
Geez, it's been twenty years
Candy, you were so fine
Beautiful, beautiful girl from the North
You burned my heart with a flickering torch
I had a dream that no one else could see
You gave me love for free
Candy, Candy, Candy, I can't let you go
All my life, you're haunting me, I loved you so
Candy, Candy, Candy, I can't let you go
Life is crazy
Candy, baby
Yeah, well it hurt me real bad when you left
Hey, I'm glad you got out, but, but I miss you
I've had a hole in my heart for so long
I've learned to fake it and just smile along
Down on the street, those men are all the same
I need a love, not games, not games
Candy, Candy, Candy, I can't let you go
All my life, you're haunting me, I loved you so
Candy, Candy, Candy, I can't let you go
Life is crazy
I know, baby
Candy, baby
Whoa-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Candy, Candy, Candy, I can't let you go
All my life, you're haunting me, I loved you so
Candy, Candy, Candy, life is crazy
Candy, baby
Candy, baby
Candy, Candy
