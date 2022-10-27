Lirik Lagu We Don’t Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth feat Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Don’t Talk Anymore

We don't talk anymore

We don't talk anymore

We don't talk anymore

Like we used to do

We don't love anymore

What was all of it for?

Oh, we don't talk anymore

Like we used to do

I just heard you found the one you've been looking

You've been looking for

I wish I would have known that wasn't me

'Cause even after all this time, I still wonder

Why I can't move on

Just the way you did so easily

Don't wanna know

Kind of dress you're wearing tonight

If he's holding onto you so tight

The way I did before

I overdosed

Should've known your love was a game

Now I can't get you out of my brain

Oh, it's such a shame

That we don't talk anymore

We don't talk anymore

We don't talk anymore

Like we used to do

We don't love anymore

What was all of it for?

Oh, we don't talk anymore

Like we used to do

I just hope you're lying next to somebody

Who knows how to love you like me

There must be a good reason that you're gone

Every now and then I think you might want me to

Come show up at your door

But I'm just too afraid that I'll be wrong

Don't wanna know

If you're looking into her eyes

If she's holding onto you so tight

The way I did before

I overdosed

Should've known your love was a game

Now I can't get you out of my brain

Oh, it's such a shame

That we don't talk anymore

We don't talk anymore

We don't talk anymore

Like we used to do

We don't love anymore

What was all of it for?

Oh, we don't talk anymore

Like we used to do

Like we used to do