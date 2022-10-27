Lirik Lagu Marvin Gaye - Charlie Puth feat Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Marvin Gaye

Let's Marvin Gaye and get it on

You got the healin' that I want

Just like they say it in the song

Until the dawn, let's Marvin Gaye and get it on

We got this king-size to ourselves

Don't have to share with no one else

Don't keep your secrets to yourself

It's Kama Sutra show and tell, yeah

Whoa, there's lovin' in your eyes that pulls me closer

(Oh, it pulls me closer)

It's so subtle (It's so subtle), I'm in trouble (I'm in trouble)

But I love to be in trouble with you

Let's Marvin Gaye and get it on

You got the healing that I want

Just like they say it in the song

Until the dawn, let's Marvin Gaye and get it on

You've got to give it up to me

I'm screaming, "Mercy, mercy, please!"

Just like they say it in the song

Until the dawn, let's Marvin Gaye and get it on

And when you leave me all alone

I'm like a stray without a home

I'm like a dog without a bone

I just want you for my own

I got to have you, babe

Whoa, there's lovin' in your eyes that pulls me closer