Lirik Lagu Marvin Gaye - Charlie Puth feat Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Marvin Gaye
Let's Marvin Gaye and get it on
You got the healin' that I want
Just like they say it in the song
Until the dawn, let's Marvin Gaye and get it on
We got this king-size to ourselves
Don't have to share with no one else
Don't keep your secrets to yourself
It's Kama Sutra show and tell, yeah
Whoa, there's lovin' in your eyes that pulls me closer
(Oh, it pulls me closer)
It's so subtle (It's so subtle), I'm in trouble (I'm in trouble)
But I love to be in trouble with you
Let's Marvin Gaye and get it on
You got the healing that I want
Just like they say it in the song
Until the dawn, let's Marvin Gaye and get it on
You've got to give it up to me
I'm screaming, "Mercy, mercy, please!"
Just like they say it in the song
Until the dawn, let's Marvin Gaye and get it on
And when you leave me all alone
I'm like a stray without a home
I'm like a dog without a bone
I just want you for my own
I got to have you, babe
Whoa, there's lovin' in your eyes that pulls me closer
