Lirik Lagu All We Know - The Chainsmokers feat Phoebe Ryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All We Know

Fighting flames of fire

Hang onto burning wires

We don't care anymore

Are we fading lovers?

We keep wasting colors

Maybe we should let this go

We're fallin' apart, still we hold together

We've passed the end, so we chase forever

'Cause this is all we know

This feeling's all we know

I'll ride my bike up to the road

Down the streets, right through the city

I'll go everywhere you go

From Chicago to the coast

You tell me, "Hit this and let's go

Blow the smoke right through the window"

'Cause this is all we know

'Cause this is all we know

'Cause this is all we know

Never face each other

One bed, different covers

We don't care anymore

Two hearts still beating

On with different rhythms

Maybe we should let this go

We're fallin' apart, still we hold together

We've passed the end, so we chase forever

'Cause this is all we know

This feeling's all we know