Lirik Love Life Wisdom – Indra Lesmana ft. LLW dan Dira Sugandi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Life Wisdom – Indra Lesmana ft. LLW dan Dira Sugandi
Deep in our soul
True mind and vision
Love life and wisdom
Solid day
Shall we play
Take the chances and ride away
Gotta say
Don’t delay
Turn our music on and make the day today
What’s deep in our soul
True mind and vision are relied
But don’t you ever try to deny
Love life and wisdom in our time
Celebrate
Encourage
Give the best we have and keep the faith
It’s brand new day
Better day
Find the balance of this universe is made
What’s deep in our soul
True mind and vision are relied
But don’t you ever try to deny
Love life and wisdom in our time
Ain’t the world we belong
Goes around and still strong
Can’t we just keep move along, carry on
Aren’t we all here for reasons
Through the rhymes and progression
Take the parts and lessons, time will count them all
[Instrumental]
Celebrate
Encourage
Give the best we have and keep the faith
It’s brand new day
Better day
Find the balance of this universe is made
What’s deep in our soul
True mind and vision are relied
But don’t you ever try to deny
Love life and wisdom in our time
