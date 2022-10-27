Lirik Love Life Wisdom – Indra Lesmana ft. LLW dan Dira Sugandi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Life Wisdom – Indra Lesmana ft. LLW dan Dira Sugandi

Deep in our soul

True mind and vision

Love life and wisdom

Solid day

Shall we play

Take the chances and ride away

Gotta say

Don’t delay

Turn our music on and make the day today

What’s deep in our soul

True mind and vision are relied

But don’t you ever try to deny

Love life and wisdom in our time

Celebrate

Encourage

Give the best we have and keep the faith

It’s brand new day

Better day

Find the balance of this universe is made

What’s deep in our soul

True mind and vision are relied

But don’t you ever try to deny

Love life and wisdom in our time

Ain’t the world we belong

Goes around and still strong

Can’t we just keep move along, carry on

Aren’t we all here for reasons

Through the rhymes and progression

Take the parts and lessons, time will count them all

[Instrumental]

Celebrate

Encourage

Give the best we have and keep the faith

It’s brand new day

Better day

Find the balance of this universe is made

What’s deep in our soul

True mind and vision are relied

But don’t you ever try to deny

Love life and wisdom in our time