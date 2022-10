Lirik Lagu Take Away - The Chainsmokers, Illenium feat Lennon Stella dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take Away

Your heart for takeaway, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Your heart for takeaway, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Your heart for takeaway, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Your heart for takeaway, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, hey, hey

Where do you think you're going?

It's so late, late, late

What's wrong?

I said, "I can't stay, do I have to give a reason?

It's just me, me, me, it's what I want

So how did we get here?

Three weeks now, we've been so caught up

Better if we do this on our own

Before I love you (nah, nah, nah)

I'm gonna leave you (nah, nah, nah)

Before I'm someone you leave behind

I'll break your heart so you don't break mine

Before I love you (nah, nah, nah)

I'm gonna leave you (nah, nah, nah)

Even if I'm not here to stay

I still want your heart

Your heart for takeaway, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Your heart for takeaway, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Your heart for takeaway, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Your heart for takeaway, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Your heart for takeaway

Your heart for takeaway, yeah, yeah, yeah yeah

Fate, fate, fate

Is that what came between us?

Or did we do this on our own?

So how did we get here?

I'm asking myself why I'm so caught up

Better if we do this on our own