Lirik Lagu God is a Woman - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu God is a Woman - Ariana Grande

You, you love it how I move you

You love it how I touch you

My one, when all is said and done

You'll believe God is a woman

And I, I feel it after midnight

A feelin' that you can't fight

My one, it lingers when we're done

You'll believe God is a woman

I don't wanna waste no time, yeah

You ain't got a one-track mind, yeah

Have it any way you like, yeah

And I can tell that you know I know how I want it

Ain't nobody else can relate

Boy, I like that you ain't afraid

Baby, lay me down and let's pray

I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it

And I can be all the things you told me not to be

(Yeah)

When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing

(Yeah)

And he see the universe when I'm the company

It's all in me

You, you love it how I move you

You love it how I touch you

My one, when all is said and done

You'll believe God is a woman

And I, I feel it after midnight

A feelin' that you can't fight

My one, it lingers when we're done

You'll believe God is a woman



I'll tell you all the things you should know

So, baby, take my hand, save your soul

We can make it last, take it slow, hmm

And I can tell that you know I know how I want it, yeah

But you're different from the rest

And boy, if you confess, you might get blessed

See if you deserve what comes next

I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it

And I can be all the things you told me not to be

(Yeah)

When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing

(Yeah)

And he see the universe when I'm the company

It's all in me

You, you love it how I move you

You love it how I touch you

My one, when all is said and done

You'll believe God is a woman

And I, I feel it after midnight

A feelin' that you can't fight

My one, it lingers when we're done

You'll believe God is a woman, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

(God is a woman, yeah)

My one

(One)

When all is said and done

You'll believe God is a woman

You'll believe God

(God is a woman)

Oh, yeah

(God is a woman, yeah)

(One)

It lingers when we're done

You'll believe God is a woman

Credit