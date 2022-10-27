Lirik Lagu This Feeling - The Chainsmokers ft Kelsea Ballerini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Feeling

I'll tell you a story before it tells itself

I'll lay out all my reasons, you'll say that I need help

We all got expectations and sometimes they go wrong

But no one listens to me, so I put it in this song

They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest

They got their hands at my neck this time

But you're the one that I want and if that's really so wrong

Then they don't know what this feeling is like

And I say yeah

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah

And I say yeah

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah

I'll tell them a story, they'll sit and nod their heads

I'll tell you all my secrets and you tell all your friends

Hold on to your opinions and stand by what you said (stand by what you said)

In the end it's my decision, so it's my fault when it ends

They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest

They got their hands at my neck this time

But you're the one that I want and if that's really so wrong

Then they don't know what this feeling is like

And I say yeah

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah

And I say yeah

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah

I'll tell you a story before it tells itself

I'll lay out all my reasons, you'll say that I need help

We all got expectations and sometimes they go wrong

But no one listens to me, so I put it in this song

They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest

They got their hands at my neck this time

But you're the one that I want and if that's really so wrong

Then they don't know what this feeling is like