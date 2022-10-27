Lirik Lagu This Feeling - The Chainsmokers ft Kelsea Ballerini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 03:22 WIB
This Feeling - The Chainsmokers.
This Feeling - The Chainsmokers. //YouTube The Chainsmokers

Lirik Lagu This Feeling

I'll tell you a story before it tells itself
I'll lay out all my reasons, you'll say that I need help
We all got expectations and sometimes they go wrong
But no one listens to me, so I put it in this song

They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest
They got their hands at my neck this time
But you're the one that I want and if that's really so wrong
Then they don't know what this feeling is like

And I say yeah
Yeah
Yeah
Yeah
And I say yeah
Yeah
Yeah
Yeah

I'll tell them a story, they'll sit and nod their heads
I'll tell you all my secrets and you tell all your friends
Hold on to your opinions and stand by what you said (stand by what you said)
In the end it's my decision, so it's my fault when it ends

They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest
They got their hands at my neck this time
But you're the one that I want and if that's really so wrong
Then they don't know what this feeling is like

And I say yeah
Yeah
Yeah
Yeah
And I say yeah
Yeah
Yeah
Yeah

I'll tell you a story before it tells itself
I'll lay out all my reasons, you'll say that I need help
We all got expectations and sometimes they go wrong
But no one listens to me, so I put it in this song

They tell me think with my head, not that thing in my chest
They got their hands at my neck this time
But you're the one that I want and if that's really so wrong
Then they don't know what this feeling is like

Editor: Nopsi Marga

