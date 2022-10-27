Lirik Lagu Stuck in Your Head – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stuck in Your Head – I Prevail

You're not the one I want in my bed

But I'm gonna be the song stuck in your head

Stuck in your head

Guess what?

For the record, you're the broken one

Tried to sing along, but we got stuck

So we turn it over and over again

But now

A thousand scratches on the song we held

A million cuts finally wore it down

Couldn't turn it over and over again

Turn it over and over again

This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again

You're not the one I want in my bed

I'm not the song you want in your head

This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again

You're not the one I want in my bed

But I'm gonna be the song stuck in your head

Stuck in your head

Guess what?

Didn't wanna have to write these words

Now you're on the other side reversed

Never turning over and over again

So now

I'll turn it off 'cause it's so damn loud

All your lies finally wore me down

You can skip our track 'cause I'm not coming back

This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again

You're not the one I want in my bed

I'm not the song you want in your head

This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again

You're not the one I want in my bed

But I'm gonna be the song stuck in your head

You made me sick, round and round again

So I'm turning you off, and I'm trading you in

Sick, so sick again

Now I'm turning you off, and I'm trading you in

This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again

You're not the one I want in my bed

I'm not the song you want in your head

This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again

You're not the one I want in my bed

But I'm gonna be the song stuck in your head

Round and round again

Now I'm turning you off, and I'm trading you in

Stuck in your head

Round and round again

Now I'm turning you off, and I'm trading you in