Lirik Lagu Stuck in Your Head – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
MV Stuck in Your Head - I Prevail.
MV Stuck in Your Head - I Prevail. /YouTube/IPrevailBand

Stuck in Your Head – I Prevail

You're not the one I want in my bed
But I'm gonna be the song stuck in your head
Stuck in your head

Guess what?
For the record, you're the broken one
Tried to sing along, but we got stuck
So we turn it over and over again
But now

A thousand scratches on the song we held
A million cuts finally wore it down
Couldn't turn it over and over again
Turn it over and over again

This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again
You're not the one I want in my bed
I'm not the song you want in your head
This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again
You're not the one I want in my bed
But I'm gonna be the song stuck in your head
Stuck in your head

Guess what?
Didn't wanna have to write these words
Now you're on the other side reversed
Never turning over and over again
So now
I'll turn it off 'cause it's so damn loud
All your lies finally wore me down
You can skip our track 'cause I'm not coming back

This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again
You're not the one I want in my bed
I'm not the song you want in your head
This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again
You're not the one I want in my bed
But I'm gonna be the song stuck in your head

You made me sick, round and round again
So I'm turning you off, and I'm trading you in
Sick, so sick again
Now I'm turning you off, and I'm trading you in

This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again
You're not the one I want in my bed
I'm not the song you want in your head
This'll be the last time that I spin our life, never gonna play again
You're not the one I want in my bed
But I'm gonna be the song stuck in your head

Round and round again
Now I'm turning you off, and I'm trading you in
Stuck in your head
Round and round again
Now I'm turning you off, and I'm trading you in

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

