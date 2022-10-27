Lirik Lagu Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby - Cigarettes After Sex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby

Whispered something in your ear

It was a perverted thing to say

But I said it anyway

Made you smile and look away

Nothing's gonna hurt you, baby

As long as you're with me, you'll be just fine

Nothing's gonna hurt you, baby

Nothing's gonna take you from my side

When we dance in my living room

To that silly '90s R&B

When we have a drink or three

Always ends in a hazy shower scene

Nothing's gonna hurt you, baby

As long as you're with me, you'll be just fine

Nothing's gonna hurt you, baby

Nothing's gonna take you from my side

And we laugh into the microphone and sing

With our sunglasses on, to our favorite songs

And we're laughing in the microphone and singing

With our sunglasses on, to our favorite songs

Nothing's gonna hurt you, baby

Nothing's gonna take you from my side

Credit