Lirik Lagu Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby - Cigarettes After Sex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby
Whispered something in your ear
It was a perverted thing to say
But I said it anyway
Made you smile and look away
Nothing's gonna hurt you, baby
As long as you're with me, you'll be just fine
Nothing's gonna hurt you, baby
Nothing's gonna take you from my side
When we dance in my living room
To that silly '90s R&B
When we have a drink or three
Always ends in a hazy shower scene
Nothing's gonna hurt you, baby
As long as you're with me, you'll be just fine
Nothing's gonna hurt you, baby
Nothing's gonna take you from my side
And we laugh into the microphone and sing
With our sunglasses on, to our favorite songs
And we're laughing in the microphone and singing
With our sunglasses on, to our favorite songs
Nothing's gonna hurt you, baby
Nothing's gonna take you from my side
