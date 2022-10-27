Lirik Lagu That’s It, I’m Done – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu That’s It, I’m Done – Isyana Sarasvati

I don't know why

I keep dreaming about you

What I'm feeling about you

Somewhere somehow

I'll be living without you

Keep on living without you

Oh so dangerous

Keep on telling them lies never here never there

Whatever I don't need it need it

Broke me down tryna pick me up yeah

Wish that I would have known you went out on your own

Missing with somebody someone else

Said I want you guess it wasn't true

Now I can't wait ‘til it's all over

I know that I talk too loud

You don't have to listen I got my crowd

I know you don't like my style

See yourself yeah who's laughing now

I know that I sing too much

You ain’t never gonna shut me up

Was trying not to let you down

Honestly I've had enough

I might be shy

But I know what I'm working

And I know that I'm worth it

I saw you last night

Didn’t feel a thing no

Figure that's how it is though

Said I want you guess it wasn't true

Now I can't wait ‘til it's all over

I know that I talk too loud

You don't have to listen I got my crowd

I know you don't like my style

See yourself yeah who's laughing now

I know that I sing too much

You ain’t never gonna shut me up

Was trying not to let you down

Honestly I've had enough

Rising falling

That’s it I’m done

Rising falling

That’s it I’m done