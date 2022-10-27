Lirik Lagu That’s It, I’m Done – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu That’s It, I’m Done – Isyana Sarasvati
I don't know why
I keep dreaming about you
What I'm feeling about you
Somewhere somehow
I'll be living without you
Keep on living without you
Oh so dangerous
Keep on telling them lies never here never there
Whatever I don't need it need it
Broke me down tryna pick me up yeah
Wish that I would have known you went out on your own
Missing with somebody someone else
Said I want you guess it wasn't true
Now I can't wait ‘til it's all over
I know that I talk too loud
You don't have to listen I got my crowd
I know you don't like my style
See yourself yeah who's laughing now
I know that I sing too much
You ain’t never gonna shut me up
Was trying not to let you down
Honestly I've had enough
I might be shy
But I know what I'm working
And I know that I'm worth it
I saw you last night
Didn’t feel a thing no
Figure that's how it is though
Said I want you guess it wasn't true
Now I can't wait ‘til it's all over
I know that I talk too loud
You don't have to listen I got my crowd
I know you don't like my style
See yourself yeah who's laughing now
I know that I sing too much
You ain’t never gonna shut me up
Was trying not to let you down
Honestly I've had enough
Rising falling
That’s it I’m done
Rising falling
That’s it I’m done
