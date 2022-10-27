Lirik Lagu Rise Above It – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya  

Rise Above It– I Prevail

I've been patiently waiting, tying my stomach in knots

I've been lost in the moment, going to war with my thoughts

And if you're feeling the pressure, the pressure's all that I got

So if you think that you're ready, I'm here to tell you you're not

The time is right now, yeah, you're in over your head

I'm calling lights out until it's over and dead

And I'll be damned if I ever let you get me again

Yeah, I will stop at nothing 'cause I was made to rise above it

Oh

'Cause one of these days, one of these days

Everyone will know

But for now, I stand alone

I count my enemies like trophies

I wear my scars so they can show me

Now I've got nothing left to prove

So when I look at you, all I see are trophies, trophies

I'm not afraid

To put it all on the line like it runs in my veins

I will stop at nothing 'cause I was made to rise above it

Yeah, I was made to rise above it

I will stop at nothing 'cause I was made to

I don't want no handouts, know I earned it (Earned it)

Remember shows when nobody came

Well, that pissed me off, I stayed workin' (Workin')

Locked inside of in my room

Losin' some sleep writin' verses

They told me I'm nothin', I heard 'em

They want me to fall off, I'm laughin', got records like nothin'

I feel like a surgeon

Y'all went out on the weekend, I make hits while you drinkin'

Turn a dream to a lifestyle, six figures ain't even peak yet

They hate me, they want me to die

Came up from nothin', the numbers don't lie

You cannot stop me, so don't even try

I rise above it, owe this all to God, yeah

Oh

'Cause one of these days, one of these days

Everyone will know

But for now, I stand alone

I count my enemies like trophies

I wear my scars so they can show me

Now I've got nothing left to prove

So when I look at you, all I see are trophies, trophies

I'm not afraid

To put it all on the line like it runs in my veins

I will stop at nothing 'cause I was made to rise above it

Yeah, I was made to rise above it

I will stop at nothing 'cause I was made to rise above it