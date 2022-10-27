Lirik Lagu Heavenly - Cigarettes After Sex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heavenly
Wanting your love to come into me
Feeling it slow, over this dream
Touch me with a kiss, touch me with a kiss
Now you're above feeling it still
Tell me it's love, tell me it's real
Touch me with a kiss, feel me on your lips
Because this is where I want to be
Where it's so sweet and heavenly
I'm giving you all my, giving you all my
Giving you all my love
Giving you all my, giving you all my
Giving you all my love
All my love
Needing you now to come into me
Feeling it slow, over this dream
Touch me with a kiss, feel me on your lips
When you're above feeling it still
Tell me it's love, tell me it's real
Touch me with a kiss, touch me with a kiss
Because this is where I want to be
Where it's so sweet and heavenly
I'm giving you all my, giving you all my
Giving you all my love
Giving you all my, giving you all my
Giving you all my love
All my love
