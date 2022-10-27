Lirik Lagu Heavenly - Cigarettes After Sex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heavenly

Wanting your love to come into me

Feeling it slow, over this dream

Touch me with a kiss, touch me with a kiss

Now you're above feeling it still

Tell me it's love, tell me it's real

Touch me with a kiss, feel me on your lips

Because this is where I want to be

Where it's so sweet and heavenly

I'm giving you all my, giving you all my

Giving you all my love

Giving you all my, giving you all my

Giving you all my love

All my love

Needing you now to come into me

Feeling it slow, over this dream

Touch me with a kiss, feel me on your lips

When you're above feeling it still

Tell me it's love, tell me it's real

Touch me with a kiss, touch me with a kiss

Because this is where I want to be

Where it's so sweet and heavenly

I'm giving you all my, giving you all my

Giving you all my love

Giving you all my, giving you all my

Giving you all my love

All my love