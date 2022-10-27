Lirik Lagu There’s Fear in Letting Go – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

There’s Fear in Letting Go – I Prevail

I keep these coffins in my mind

I put my fears inside

There are graves that I've dug

Since we last left off

That you will never find

So follow me deeper into the unknown

Into your heart, into your soul

This is the end of the world that you know

And there will be pain in letting it go

Feel the uncertainty down to your bones

Are you afraid of dying alone?

This is the end of the world that you know

I push myself a little closer to the edge

So intoxicated with the end

Thosе who wish me dead

Made mе who I am

Until you lose it all, you will never know

There's fear in letting go

One by one, I hear them calling

I feel them creep inside

No goodbyes, no return

Watch the world as it burns

And leave it all behind

So come out and follow me deeper into the unknown

Into your heart, into your soul

This is the end of the world that you know

And there will be pain in letting it go

Feel the uncertainty down to your bones

Are you afraid of dying alone?

This is the end of the world that you know

I push myself a little closer to the edge

So intoxicated with the end

Those who wish me dead

Made me who I am

Until you lose it all, you will never know

That you can't have what you want from me

I can't be everything you need

The path is yours to take or leave

Until you lose it all

There's fear in letting go

So write your name into cement

Count the blessings that you're sent

Feel that beating in your chest

Nothing's permanent

Those who wish me dead

Fill the coffins in my head

And they won't let me forget

Nothing's permanent

Permanent

Yeah, so write your name into cement

Count the blessings that you're sent

Feel that beating in your chest

Nothing's permanent

Those who wish me dead

Fill the coffins in my head

And they won't let me forget

I push myself a little closer to the edge

I push myself a little closer

There's fear in letting go

Those who wish me dead, yeah

Made me who I am, yeah

Until you lose it all, you will never know

Until you lose it all, you will never know

There's fear in letting go