Lirik Lagu There’s Fear in Letting Go – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB
MV There's Fear In Letting Go - I Prevail.
MV There's Fear In Letting Go - I Prevail. /YouTube/IPrevailBand

There’s Fear in Letting Go – I Prevail

I keep these coffins in my mind
I put my fears inside
There are graves that I've dug
Since we last left off
That you will never find

So follow me deeper into the unknown
Into your heart, into your soul
This is the end of the world that you know
And there will be pain in letting it go
Feel the uncertainty down to your bones
Are you afraid of dying alone?
This is the end of the world that you know

I push myself a little closer to the edge
So intoxicated with the end
Thosе who wish me dead
Made mе who I am
Until you lose it all, you will never know
There's fear in letting go

One by one, I hear them calling
I feel them creep inside
No goodbyes, no return
Watch the world as it burns
And leave it all behind

So come out and follow me deeper into the unknown
Into your heart, into your soul
This is the end of the world that you know
And there will be pain in letting it go
Feel the uncertainty down to your bones
Are you afraid of dying alone?
This is the end of the world that you know

I push myself a little closer to the edge
So intoxicated with the end
Those who wish me dead
Made me who I am
Until you lose it all, you will never know
That you can't have what you want from me
I can't be everything you need
The path is yours to take or leave
Until you lose it all
There's fear in letting go

So write your name into cement
Count the blessings that you're sent
Feel that beating in your chest
Nothing's permanent
Those who wish me dead
Fill the coffins in my head
And they won't let me forget

Nothing's permanent
Permanent
Yeah, so write your name into cement
Count the blessings that you're sent
Feel that beating in your chest
Nothing's permanent
Those who wish me dead
Fill the coffins in my head
And they won't let me forget

I push myself a little closer to the edge
I push myself a little closer
There's fear in letting go
Those who wish me dead, yeah
Made me who I am, yeah
Until you lose it all, you will never know
Until you lose it all, you will never know
There's fear in letting go

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

