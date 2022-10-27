Lirik Lagu Move Like This – An Yujin, Kang Daniel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Move Like This – An Yujin, Kang Daniel

Let’s go

Ey,

We keep on movin like this yeah uh uh

Ey,

We keep on movin like this yeah

Here we go

Neukkimdaero umjigimyeon dwae Yeah

Eolguleul tago heureuneun ttam, it’s worth it

Shimjangi teojil deushi sumi chaollado It’s alright

Yeah let’s just keep on movin

Nunape gireun deo seonmyeonghaejigo Oh woah

Maeumsok moksoriga keojilsurok Oh woah

Hangeoreum deo naaga Yeah

Urin jeoldaero meomchuji ana

Imi shijakdwaetjana

We own this game

Meoributeo balkkeutkkaji

We can fuel it neomchidorok

Gadeuk chaeweojulge

Han beon deo dallyeo chweseoneul dahae

So let’s just keep on movin

Sunganeul jamshi ijeun chaero

Yeah we move like

Move like, move like this yeah

Onmomi neol ikkeuneun daero

Yeah we move like

Move like, move like this yeah

Maeilmaeil dashi tto We try again yeah

Geu nugudo daeshinhae jul su eopseo You know

Heullyeoon ttam, taolla iyu inneun jashingam

Jeulgimyeon dwae

Jichiji ana urin We gonna go

Meoributeo balkkeutkkaji

We can fuel it neomchidorok

Gadeuk chaeweojulge

Han beon deo dallyeo chweseoneul dahae

So let’s just keep on movin

Sunganeul jamshi ijeun chaero

Yeah we move like

Move like, move like this yeah

Onmomi neol ikkeuneun daero

Yeah we move like

Move like, move like this yeah

It’s so sweet

Banbokdwen haru kkeute yeah~

Jeomjeom gakkaweojineun Goal

Gidaehaedo dwae naeire uri Yeah

Kkeuteopshi dojeonhae dashi hanbeon deo

‘Cause we never stop (oh)

You ready? Here we go

Work it out

Ey

We keep on movin like this

Uh oh Uh oh Work it out

Ey

We keep on movin like this

Uh oh uh oh woah

Let’s Go