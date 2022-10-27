Lirik Lagu Move Like This – An Yujin, Kang Daniel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Move Like This – An Yujin, Kang Daniel
Let’s go
Ey,
We keep on movin like this yeah uh uh
Ey,
We keep on movin like this yeah
Here we go
Neukkimdaero umjigimyeon dwae Yeah
Eolguleul tago heureuneun ttam, it’s worth it
Shimjangi teojil deushi sumi chaollado It’s alright
Yeah let’s just keep on movin
Nunape gireun deo seonmyeonghaejigo Oh woah
Maeumsok moksoriga keojilsurok Oh woah
Hangeoreum deo naaga Yeah
Urin jeoldaero meomchuji ana
Imi shijakdwaetjana
We own this game
Meoributeo balkkeutkkaji
We can fuel it neomchidorok
Gadeuk chaeweojulge
Han beon deo dallyeo chweseoneul dahae
So let’s just keep on movin
Sunganeul jamshi ijeun chaero
Yeah we move like
Move like, move like this yeah
Onmomi neol ikkeuneun daero
Yeah we move like
Move like, move like this yeah
Maeilmaeil dashi tto We try again yeah
Geu nugudo daeshinhae jul su eopseo You know
Heullyeoon ttam, taolla iyu inneun jashingam
Jeulgimyeon dwae
Jichiji ana urin We gonna go
Meoributeo balkkeutkkaji
We can fuel it neomchidorok
Gadeuk chaeweojulge
Han beon deo dallyeo chweseoneul dahae
So let’s just keep on movin
Sunganeul jamshi ijeun chaero
Yeah we move like
Move like, move like this yeah
Onmomi neol ikkeuneun daero
Yeah we move like
Move like, move like this yeah
It’s so sweet
Banbokdwen haru kkeute yeah~
Jeomjeom gakkaweojineun Goal
Gidaehaedo dwae naeire uri Yeah
Kkeuteopshi dojeonhae dashi hanbeon deo
‘Cause we never stop (oh)
You ready? Here we go
Work it out
Ey
We keep on movin like this
Uh oh Uh oh Work it out
Ey
We keep on movin like this
Uh oh uh oh woah
Let’s Go
