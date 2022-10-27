Lirik Lagu By Your Side - Calvin Harris feat Tom Grennan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By Your Side

When you wake up in the morning

And you're shadowed by the darkness of the night

When you wake up in the morning

Darling, I'll be by your side

when you get a little lonely

And you lose your head then don't give up the fight

When you wake up in the morning

Darling, I'll be by your side

when you wake up in the morning

And you're shadowed by the darkness of the night

When you wake up in the morning

Darling, I'll be by your side

I'll be there by your side

I'll be everything you wanted

I'll be there by your side

If you need a light to shine in

I'll be there

Oh-oh

(Darkness of the night) oh-oh

(I'll be by your side) oh

So lift your hand 'cause you know that you can

There'll be fire again in the dark

Hold out your hand, let the stars shoot again

Let the light shine in through the dark

And I'll be there

I'll be there

(I'll be by your side)

I'll be there

(I'll be by your side, hey)

