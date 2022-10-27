Lirik Lagu By Your Side - Calvin Harris feat Tom Grennan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By Your Side
When you wake up in the morning
And you're shadowed by the darkness of the night
When you wake up in the morning
Darling, I'll be by your side
when you get a little lonely
And you lose your head then don't give up the fight
When you wake up in the morning
Darling, I'll be by your side
when you wake up in the morning
And you're shadowed by the darkness of the night
When you wake up in the morning
Darling, I'll be by your side
I'll be there by your side
I'll be everything you wanted
I'll be there by your side
If you need a light to shine in
I'll be there
Oh-oh
(Darkness of the night) oh-oh
(I'll be by your side) oh
So lift your hand 'cause you know that you can
There'll be fire again in the dark
Hold out your hand, let the stars shoot again
Let the light shine in through the dark
And I'll be there
I'll be there
(I'll be by your side)
I'll be there
(I'll be by your side, hey)
Credit
