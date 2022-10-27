Lirik Lagu Brave New World – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Brave New World – Iron Maiden

Dying swans twisted wings, beauty not needed here

Lost my love, lost my life, in this garden of fear

I have seen many things, in a lifetime alone

Mother love is no more, bring this savage back home

Wilderness house of pain, makes no sense of it all

Close this mind dull this brain, Messiah before his fall

What you see is not real, those who know will not tell

All is lost sold your soul to this brave new world

A brave new world, in a brave new world

A brave new world, in a brave new world

In a brave new world, a brave new world

In a brave new world, a brave new world

Dragon kings dying queens, where is salvation now

Lost my life lost my dreams, rip the bones from my flesh

Silent screams laughing here, dying to tell you the truth

You are planned and you are damned in this brave new world

A brave new world, in a brave new world

A brave new world, in a brave new world

In a brave new world, a brave new world

In a brave new world, a brave new world

A brave new world, in a brave new world

A brave new world, in a brave new world

In a brave new world, a brave new world

In a brave new world, a brave new world

Dying swans twisted wings, bring this savage back home

Credits

Artis: Iron Maiden

Album: Brave New World

Rilis: 2000

Genre: Rock, Metal

Penulis lagu: Steve Harris, Bruce Dickinson, David Michael Murray