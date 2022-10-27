Lirik Lagu I Found You – Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Found You – Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis

Lightning takes its time

It lingers in the night

And wakes the darkest skies without a warning

You were just the same

Waiting for the day

To fall into my life one summer morning

I searched forever through the blue

I spent the hours of my youth

And just when I thought I was through

I found you

I longed for a way

For everything to change

And finally I'd have what I'd been seeking

A sudden gust of wind

From nowhere we begin

It's like I dreamed you up while I was sleeping

I searched forever through the blue

I spent the hours of my youth

And just when I thought I was through

I found you

Credits

Artis: Imaginary Future

Album: All My Love

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Pop, Folk

Penulis lagu: Jesse Marc Epstein

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Found You – Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis