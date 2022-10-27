Lirik Lagu I Found You – Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Found You – Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis
Lightning takes its time
It lingers in the night
And wakes the darkest skies without a warning
You were just the same
Waiting for the day
To fall into my life one summer morning
I searched forever through the blue
I spent the hours of my youth
And just when I thought I was through
I found you
I longed for a way
For everything to change
And finally I'd have what I'd been seeking
A sudden gust of wind
From nowhere we begin
It's like I dreamed you up while I was sleeping
I searched forever through the blue
I spent the hours of my youth
And just when I thought I was through
I found you
Credits
Artis: Imaginary Future
Album: All My Love
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Pop, Folk
Penulis lagu: Jesse Marc Epstein
Fakta di Balik Lagu I Found You – Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis
