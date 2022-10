Lirik Lagu All My Love – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

All My Love – Imaginary Future

Los Angeles burns today

Magnesium fills the air

The sky's a reflection of

A weekend in cold despair

She wasn't so far from you

Two stones from the same blue sea

It could have been anyone

You could have been robbed from me

I want to breathe you in

Use every moment up

So when the light grows dim

I've given all my love

We don't know what lies ahead

We still have a ways to go

For now I will take your hand

And treasure what I get to hold

I want to breathe you in

Use every moment up

So when the light grows dim

I've given all my love

I want to breathe you in

Use every moment up

So when the light grows dim

I've given all my love

(I'll give you all my love) I'll give you all my love

(I'll give you all my love) I'll give you all my love

All my love, all my love, all my love to you

(I'll give you all my love)

All my love, all my love, all my love to you

(I'll give you all my love)

All my love, all my love, all my love to you

(I'll give you all my love)

All my love, all my love, all my love to you

(I'll give you all my love)

All my love, all my love, all my love to you

(I'll give you all my love)

All my love, all my love, all my love

(I'll give you all my love)

Credits

Artis: Imaginary Future

Album: All My Love

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Pop, Folk

Penulis lagu: Jesse Marc Epstein