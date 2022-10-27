Lirik Lagu As Long As I Have You I’m Home – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

As Long As I Have You I’m Home – Imaginary Future
Two months have faded
In the autumn sun
Through times that I could barely breathe
We found a way
To let the days unfold
We tell each other what we need
Oh, but it seems
I don’t care where the hours go
I can live in the great unknown
As long as I have you
As long as I have you I’m home
I pace in circles to erase the stars
You sit in silence in the room
Crocheting patterns out of woven yarn
I still believe we’re leaving soon
Oh, do you?
But I don’t care where the hours go
I can live in the great unknown
As long as I have you
As long as I have you I’m home
And I don’t care if we never know
I will stand with you on our own
As long as I have you
As long as I have you I’m home
As long as I have you
As long as I have you
As long as I have you
As long as I have you
As long as I have you
As long as I have you
I’m home
Credits
Artis: Imaginary Future
Album: All My Love
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Folk, Pop
Penulis lagu: Jesse Marc Epstein
Fakta di Balik Lagu As Long As I Have You I’m Home – Imaginary Future
As Long As I Have You I’m Home berasal dari perasaan Imaginary Future atau Jesse Marc Epstein ketika ditahan di Jakarta, Indonesia, selama 100 hari bersama istrinya, Kina Grannis, akibat permasalahan visa.
Kejadian tersebut terjadi pada 2015 ketika Kina akan melaksanakan tur pertamanya di Asia Tenggara.
Melalui unggahan di laman Patreon Imaginary Future, Jesse menyatakan ketika terjebak bersama istrinya di negara asing, dia menjadi sadar betapa pentingnya cinta dan betapa tidak kekalnya kehidupan di dunia ini.
