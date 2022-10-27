Lirik Lagu As Long As I Have You I’m Home – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

As Long As I Have You I’m Home – Imaginary Future

Two months have faded

In the autumn sun

Through times that I could barely breathe

We found a way

To let the days unfold

We tell each other what we need

Oh, but it seems

I don’t care where the hours go

I can live in the great unknown

As long as I have you

As long as I have you I’m home

I pace in circles to erase the stars

You sit in silence in the room

Crocheting patterns out of woven yarn

I still believe we’re leaving soon

Oh, do you?

But I don’t care where the hours go

I can live in the great unknown

As long as I have you

As long as I have you I’m home

And I don’t care if we never know

I will stand with you on our own

As long as I have you

As long as I have you I’m home

As long as I have you

As long as I have you

As long as I have you

As long as I have you

As long as I have you

As long as I have you

I’m home

Credits

Artis: Imaginary Future

Album: All My Love

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Folk, Pop

Penulis lagu: Jesse Marc Epstein

Fakta di Balik Lagu As Long As I Have You I’m Home – Imaginary Future

As Long As I Have You I’m Home berasal dari perasaan Imaginary Future atau Jesse Marc Epstein ketika ditahan di Jakarta, Indonesia, selama 100 hari bersama istrinya, Kina Grannis, akibat permasalahan visa.

Kejadian tersebut terjadi pada 2015 ketika Kina akan melaksanakan tur pertamanya di Asia Tenggara.

Melalui unggahan di laman Patreon Imaginary Future, Jesse menyatakan ketika terjebak bersama istrinya di negara asing, dia menjadi sadar betapa pentingnya cinta dan betapa tidak kekalnya kehidupan di dunia ini.