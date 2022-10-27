Lirik Lagu I Need Your Love - Calvin Harris feat Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Need Your Love
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free with you tonight
I need your love
I need your love
I take a deep breath every time I pass your door
I know you're there, but I can't see you anymore
And that's the reason you're in the dark
I've been a stranger ever since we fell apart
And I feel so helpless here
Watch, my eyes are filled with fear
Tell me, do you feel the same?
Hold me in your arms again
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free with you tonight
I need your love
I need your love
Now I'm dreaming, will ever find you now?
I walk in circles, but I'll never figure out
What I mean to you, do I belong?
I try to fight this but I know I'm not that strong
And I feel so helpless here
Watch, my eyes are filled with fear
Tell me, do you feel the same?
Hold me in your arms again
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free with you tonight
I need your love
