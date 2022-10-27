Lirik Lagu I Need Your Love - Calvin Harris feat Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Need Your Love

I need your love

I need your time

When everything's wrong

You make it right

I feel so high

I come alive

I need to be free with you tonight

I need your love

I need your love

I take a deep breath every time I pass your door

I know you're there, but I can't see you anymore

And that's the reason you're in the dark

I've been a stranger ever since we fell apart

And I feel so helpless here

Watch, my eyes are filled with fear

Tell me, do you feel the same?

Hold me in your arms again

I need your love

I need your time

When everything's wrong

You make it right

I feel so high

I come alive

I need to be free with you tonight

I need your love

I need your love

Now I'm dreaming, will ever find you now?

I walk in circles, but I'll never figure out

What I mean to you, do I belong?

I try to fight this but I know I'm not that strong

And I feel so helpless here

Watch, my eyes are filled with fear

Tell me, do you feel the same?

Hold me in your arms again

I need your love

I need your time

When everything's wrong

You make it right

I feel so high

I come alive

I need to be free with you tonight

I need your love