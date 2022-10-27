Lirik I Will Spend My Whole Life Loving You ft. Kina Grannis – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Will Spend My Whole Life Loving You – Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis

Ooooo

Ooo ah ooooo

Ooo ah ooooo

Ooooo

August Afternoon

I can picture you

A-walking with your father at your side

In the summer heat

California speaks softly

Like she's making up her mind

And now

As I stand beside you I say

Baby

Isn't it crazy

That we are born

Only to die

Oh believe me

I've been counting my stars

Cause I will spend my whole life

Loving you

(Ooooo)

(Ooo ah ooo)

Through your shining eyes

Sweet like Jeffery Pie

I pretended I could read your thoughts

Now it's just the truth

Seems our hearts are fused

Sudden

Like the goal your sister brought

And how

Am I lucky enough to say

Baby

Isn't it crazy

That we are born

Only to die

Oh believe me

I've been counting my stars

Cause I will spend my whole life

Loving you

Loving you

Loving you

Loving you

Loving you

Loving you

Loving you

Loving you

And I say Baby

Isn't it crazy

We are born

Only to die

Oh believe me

I've been counting my stars

Cause I will spend my whole life

Loving you

Credits

Artis: Imaginary Future

Album: All My Love

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Pop, Akustik

Penulis lagu: Kina Kasuya Grannis, Jesse Marc Epstein

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Will Spend My Whole Life Loving You – Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis

I Will Spend My Whole Life Loving You pertama dirilis sebagai single pada 2017 sebelum muncul di album All My Love pada 2018. Video klip untuk lagu ini terinspirasi dari pengalaman dia dan istrinya, Kina Grannis, ketika ditahan selama 100 hari di Jakarta, Indonesia, akibat permasalahan visa.

Melalui unggahan di laman Patreon miliknya, dia menyatakan ketika terjebak bersama istrinya di negara asing, dia menyadari betapa pentingnya cinta dan betapa tidak kekalnya kehidupan di dunia ini.

Imaginary Future telah merilis lima album dalam karier musiknya di antaranya Sunlight pada 2015, All My Love pada 2018, dan yang terbarunya, When The Smoke Clears pada 2021. Dia juga banyak merilis kaver lagu-lagu The Beatles. (Katiasa Utami)*** **