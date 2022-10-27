Lirik I Will Spend My Whole Life Loving You ft. Kina Grannis – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Will Spend My Whole Life Loving You – Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis
Ooooo
Ooo ah ooooo
Ooo ah ooooo
Ooooo
August Afternoon
I can picture you
A-walking with your father at your side
In the summer heat
California speaks softly
Like she's making up her mind
And now
As I stand beside you I say
Baby
Isn't it crazy
That we are born
Only to die
Oh believe me
I've been counting my stars
Cause I will spend my whole life
Loving you
(Ooooo)
(Ooo ah ooo)
Through your shining eyes
Sweet like Jeffery Pie
I pretended I could read your thoughts
Now it's just the truth
Seems our hearts are fused
Sudden
Like the goal your sister brought
And how
Am I lucky enough to say
Baby
Isn't it crazy
That we are born
Only to die
Oh believe me
I've been counting my stars
Cause I will spend my whole life
Loving you
Loving you
Loving you
Loving you
Loving you
Loving you
Loving you
Loving you
And I say Baby
Isn't it crazy
We are born
Only to die
Oh believe me
I've been counting my stars
Cause I will spend my whole life
Loving you
Credits
Artis: Imaginary Future
Album: All My Love
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Pop, Akustik
Penulis lagu: Kina Kasuya Grannis, Jesse Marc Epstein
Fakta di Balik Lagu I Will Spend My Whole Life Loving You – Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis
I Will Spend My Whole Life Loving You pertama dirilis sebagai single pada 2017 sebelum muncul di album All My Love pada 2018. Video klip untuk lagu ini terinspirasi dari pengalaman dia dan istrinya, Kina Grannis, ketika ditahan selama 100 hari di Jakarta, Indonesia, akibat permasalahan visa.
Melalui unggahan di laman Patreon miliknya, dia menyatakan ketika terjebak bersama istrinya di negara asing, dia menyadari betapa pentingnya cinta dan betapa tidak kekalnya kehidupan di dunia ini.
Imaginary Future telah merilis lima album dalam karier musiknya di antaranya Sunlight pada 2015, All My Love pada 2018, dan yang terbarunya, When The Smoke Clears pada 2021. Dia juga banyak merilis kaver lagu-lagu The Beatles. (Katiasa Utami)*** **
