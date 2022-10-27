Lirik Lagu No Drug Like Me - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Drug Like Me

Take me to the limit, hold me down there

You say you love me but you wouldn't dare-are

You're tryna make it easy, you know that I care

You say you love me but you wouldn't dare-are

Oh, starry eyes, blurry eyes

Feeling so intoxicated

Worried eyes, I'm open wide

Take me so up and down

And if you make me feel in love then I'll blossom for you

If you make me open up I'll tell only the truth

When your mouth is running dry

Your head high, hold on baby

You ain't tried no drug like me

And if you make me feel in love then I'll blossom for you

If you make me open up I'll tell only the truth

When your mouth is running dry

Keep head high, hold on baby

You ain't tried no drug like me

I can see you spinning around in your head (There's a little ghost of us)

A little history of us in there (Oh)

And now we've finally got to the safe other side (Something's coming over us)

Why would we risk it for another try? (Another try, come alive)

Oh, starry eyes, blurry eyes

Feeling so intoxicated

Worried eyes, I'm open wide

Take me so up and down

And if you make me feel in love then I'll blossom for you

If you make me open up I'll tell only the truth

When your mouth is running dry

Your head high, hold on baby

You ain't tried no drug like me

And if you make me feel in love then I'll blossom for you

If you make me open up I'll tell only the truth

When your mouth is running dry

Keep head high, hold on baby

You ain't tried no drug like me