Lirik Lagu No Drug Like Me - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Drug Like Me
Take me to the limit, hold me down there
You say you love me but you wouldn't dare-are
You're tryna make it easy, you know that I care
You say you love me but you wouldn't dare-are
Oh, starry eyes, blurry eyes
Feeling so intoxicated
Worried eyes, I'm open wide
Take me so up and down
And if you make me feel in love then I'll blossom for you
If you make me open up I'll tell only the truth
When your mouth is running dry
Your head high, hold on baby
You ain't tried no drug like me
And if you make me feel in love then I'll blossom for you
If you make me open up I'll tell only the truth
When your mouth is running dry
Keep head high, hold on baby
You ain't tried no drug like me
I can see you spinning around in your head (There's a little ghost of us)
A little history of us in there (Oh)
And now we've finally got to the safe other side (Something's coming over us)
Why would we risk it for another try? (Another try, come alive)
Oh, starry eyes, blurry eyes
Feeling so intoxicated
Worried eyes, I'm open wide
Take me so up and down
And if you make me feel in love then I'll blossom for you
If you make me open up I'll tell only the truth
When your mouth is running dry
Your head high, hold on baby
You ain't tried no drug like me
And if you make me feel in love then I'll blossom for you
If you make me open up I'll tell only the truth
When your mouth is running dry
Keep head high, hold on baby
You ain't tried no drug like me
