Lirik Lagu I Drink Wine – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Drink Wine – Adele
How can one become so bounded
By choices that somebody else makes?
How come we've both become a version
Of a person we don't even like?
We're in love with the world
But the world just wants to bring us down
By putting ideas in our heads
That corrupt our hearts somehow
When I was a child
Every single thing could blow my mind
Soaking it all up for fun
But now I only soak up wine
They say to play hard, you work hard
Find balance in the sacrifice
Yet I don't know anybody
Who's truly satisfied
You better believe I'm trying (trying, trying)
To keep climbing (climbing, climbing)
But the higher we climb
Feels like we're both none the wiser (ahh)
So I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
So we can love each other for free
Everybody wants something
You just want me
Why am I obsessing
About the things I can't control?
Why am I seeking approval
From people I don't even know?
In these crazy times I hope to find
Something I can cling on to
'Cause I need some substance in my life
Something real, something that feels true
