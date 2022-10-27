Lirik Lagu I Drink Wine – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Drink Wine – Adele

How can one become so bounded

By choices that somebody else makes?

How come we've both become a version

Of a person we don't even like?

We're in love with the world

But the world just wants to bring us down

By putting ideas in our heads

That corrupt our hearts somehow

When I was a child

Every single thing could blow my mind

Soaking it all up for fun

But now I only soak up wine

They say to play hard, you work hard

Find balance in the sacrifice

Yet I don't know anybody

Who's truly satisfied

You better believe I'm trying (trying, trying)

To keep climbing (climbing, climbing)

But the higher we climb

Feels like we're both none the wiser (ahh)

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

So we can love each other for free

Everybody wants something

You just want me

Why am I obsessing

About the things I can't control?

Why am I seeking approval

From people I don't even know?

In these crazy times I hope to find

Something I can cling on to

'Cause I need some substance in my life

Something real, something that feels true