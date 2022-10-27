Lirik Lagu I Like It - Bad Bunny, Cardi B dan J. Balvin Serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Like It - Bad Bunny, Cardi B dan J. Balvin

Yeah baby, I like it like that

You gotta' believe me when I tell you

I said I like it like that

You gotta' believe me when I tell you

I said I like it like

Now I like dollars, I like diamonds, I like stunting, I like shining

I like million dollar deals, where's my pen, bitch I'm signin' (Signin')

I like those Balenciagas (Those), the ones that look like socks

I like going to the jeweler, I put rocks all in my watch (Cha-ching)

I like texts from my exes, when they want a second chance (What?)

I like proving niggas wrong, I do what they say I can't (She can't)

They call me Cardi Bardi, banging body, spicy mami, hot tamale

Hotter than a Somali, fur coat, Ferrari

Hop out the stu', jump in the coupe (Coupe)

Big Dipper on top of the roof

Flexing on bitches as hard as I can

Eating halal, driving the Lam'

Told that bitch I'm sorry (Sorry)

'Bout my coins like Mario (Mario)

Yeah they call me Cardi B

I run this shit like cardio

Oh, damn

Diamond district in the jag (Gang, I said I like it like that)

Certified, you know I'm gang, gang (Gang, gang I said I like it like)

Drop the top and blow the brains, wouh (Wouh! I said I like it like that)

Oh he's so handsome, what's his name? (Yeah, wouh, I said I like it)

Oh I need the dollars, cha-ching (I said I like it like that)

Beat it up like piñatas (I said I like it like)

Tell the driver, close the curtains (I said I like it like that, skrt)

Bad bitch make him nervous (I said I like it)

Cardi B

Chambean, chambean, pero no jalan (¡Jalan!)

Tú compras to'a las Jordan, bo', a mí me las regalan (Hehe-he)

I spend in the club (wouh), what you have in the bank (Yeah)

This is the new religion, bang, en Latino gang, gang, yeah

Trato de hacer dieta (Yeah), pero es que en el closet tengo mucha grasa (Wouh)

Ya mudé la' Gucci pa' dentro de casa, yeh (¡Wouh!)

Cabrón, a ti no te conocen ni en Plaza (No)

El Diablo me llama, pero Jesucristo me abraza (Amén)

Guerrero como Eddie, que viva la raza, yeh

Me gustan boricuas, me gustan cubana'

Me gusta el acento de las colombianas (¿Qué hubo pues?)

Como mueve el culo la dominicana (¿Qué lo que?)

Lo rico que me chingan las venezolanas (¡Wouh!)

Andamos activos, Perico Pin Pin (Wouh)

Billetes de cien en el maletín (Ching)

Que retumbe el bajo, Bobby Valentín, yeh (Boo)

Aquí es prohibido amar, diles, Charytín

Que pal' picor les tengo Claritín

Yo llego a la disco y se forma el motín (Rrr)

Diamond district in the jag (Gang, I said I like it like that)

Bad Bunny baby, bebé, bebé, bebé

Certified, you know I'm gang, gang (Gang, gang I said I like it like)

Drop the top and blow the brains, wouh (Wouh! I said I like it like that)

Oh he's so handsome, what's his name? (Yeah, wouh, I said I like it)

Oh I need the dollars, cha-ching (I said I like it like that)

Beat it up like piñatas (I said I like it like)

Tell the driver, close the curtains (I said I like it like that, skrt)

Bad bitch make him nervous (I said I like it)