Lirik Lagu Everything He Needs - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything He Needs

He's strong

Not one to settle down

You know he's that guy

Electric

Those lips can wear me out

Wild thing, he's all mine

It's crazy, but when he can't sleep, I understand

Like pressure points, my love can ease him in my hand, 'cause

(He needs me)

He needs me, he needs me

He needs me, he needs me

He needs me, he needs me

(I got everything he needs)

(He needs me)

He needs me, he needs me

He needs me, he needs me

He needs me, he needs me

(I got everything he needs)

Soft rain (soft rain)

We roll the windows down

Sweat disco all night

It's clear (it's clear)

We'd like to fool around

His hands reach for mine

I know it's tough, baby, keep both eyes on the road

Pull right, a burnt-out streetlight, only halfway home

(He needs me)

He needs me, he needs me

He needs me, he needs me

He needs me, he needs me

(I got everything he needs)

(He needs me)

He needs me, he needs me

He needs me, he needs me

He needs me, he needs me

(I got everything he needs)

Can never give him enough

Enough of my love, enough of my love

Enough of my–

I can never give him enough

Enough of my love

(He needs me)

Can never give him enough

Enough of my love, enough of my love

Enough of my–

I can never give him enough

Enough of my love (He needs me)

You know, not just physically

Emotionally, spiritually, intellectually, sexually

All the ways