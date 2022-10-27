Lirik Lagu Everything He Needs - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything He Needs
He's strong
Not one to settle down
You know he's that guy
Electric
Those lips can wear me out
Wild thing, he's all mine
It's crazy, but when he can't sleep, I understand
Like pressure points, my love can ease him in my hand, 'cause
(He needs me)
He needs me, he needs me
He needs me, he needs me
He needs me, he needs me
(I got everything he needs)
(He needs me)
He needs me, he needs me
He needs me, he needs me
He needs me, he needs me
(I got everything he needs)
Soft rain (soft rain)
We roll the windows down
Sweat disco all night
It's clear (it's clear)
We'd like to fool around
His hands reach for mine
I know it's tough, baby, keep both eyes on the road
Pull right, a burnt-out streetlight, only halfway home
(He needs me)
He needs me, he needs me
He needs me, he needs me
He needs me, he needs me
(I got everything he needs)
(He needs me)
He needs me, he needs me
He needs me, he needs me
He needs me, he needs me
(I got everything he needs)
Can never give him enough
Enough of my love, enough of my love
Enough of my–
I can never give him enough
Enough of my love
(He needs me)
Can never give him enough
Enough of my love, enough of my love
Enough of my–
I can never give him enough
Enough of my love (He needs me)
You know, not just physically
Emotionally, spiritually, intellectually, sexually
All the ways
