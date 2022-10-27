Lirik Lagu Dear You - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dear You
Dear you, I’m still thinking ‘bout you
and I can’t seem to get you from my mind, no
It’s true, I imagine us together
and I won't pretend it doesn’t feel just fine, oh
Dear you, I want to share your flannel shirt
I want to share my joy and hurt, with you alone
If you taught me to knot your tie just right
Could I maybe keep it for the night?
With you attached, ha
My dear, dear, dear you
I’m aching to be near you
Could I slip into your arms
Just like a puzzle piece?
We fit so perfectly
Would I melt under your hidden charms
and close my eyes and fall so desperately?
For my dear, dear, dear you (dear you)
I’m waiting to be near you
Could I slip into your arms
Just like a puzzle piece?
We fit so perfectly
Would I melt under your hidden charms
and close my eyes and fall so desperately?
For my dear, dear, dear you (dear you)
One day I will be near you
Yours most sincerely, completely
So loving and dearly
Dearly from me
