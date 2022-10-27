Lirik Lagu Dear You - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dear You

Dear you, I’m still thinking ‘bout you

and I can’t seem to get you from my mind, no

It’s true, I imagine us together

and I won't pretend it doesn’t feel just fine, oh

Dear you, I want to share your flannel shirt

I want to share my joy and hurt, with you alone

If you taught me to knot your tie just right

Could I maybe keep it for the night?

With you attached, ha

My dear, dear, dear you

I’m aching to be near you

Could I slip into your arms

Just like a puzzle piece?

We fit so perfectly

Would I melt under your hidden charms

and close my eyes and fall so desperately?

For my dear, dear, dear you (dear you)

I’m waiting to be near you

Could I slip into your arms

Just like a puzzle piece?

We fit so perfectly

Would I melt under your hidden charms

and close my eyes and fall so desperately?

For my dear, dear, dear you (dear you)

One day I will be near you

Yours most sincerely, completely

So loving and dearly

Dearly from me