Lirik Lagu Happy Not Knowing - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Happy Not Knowing
I fight, I fight
All my feelings for you all night, all night
Don't stare, don't stare
I've got feelings for you, I hide, I hide
But if there's something between you and me
Baby, I have no time for it
I'm happy not knowing
And please don't stir it up
I'm sure it's nothing but some heartburn, baby
And I'm happy not knowing
All our friends that I know
They've been trying to set us up together
(Up together)
I lie, I lie
I say somebody else would suit you better
(Suit you better)
But I'll only go so far
I don't have the energy
To risk a broken heart
When you're already killing me
But if there's something between you and me
Baby, I have no time for it
I'm happy not knowing
And please don't stir it up
I'm sure it's nothing but some heartburn, baby
And I'm happy not knowing
I turn your love away 'cause I want to sleep at night
It's just like my broken heart is my alibi
I'm afraid, afraid, afraid, afraid of knowing
What I'm knowing, what I'm knowing
I'm happy not knowing
But if there's something between you and me
Baby, I have no time for it
I'm happy not knowing
And please don't stir it up
I'm sure it's nothing but some heartburn, baby
And I'm happy not knowing
Where this goes
How this goes (happy not)
If this goes (I'm happy not)
Well, I'm happy not knowing
Where this goes
How this goes (happy not)
If this goes (I'm happy not)
Well, I'm happy not knowing
Artikel Pilihan