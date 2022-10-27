Lirik Lagu Happy Not Knowing - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Happy Not Knowing

I fight, I fight

All my feelings for you all night, all night

Don't stare, don't stare

I've got feelings for you, I hide, I hide

But if there's something between you and me

Baby, I have no time for it

I'm happy not knowing

And please don't stir it up

I'm sure it's nothing but some heartburn, baby

And I'm happy not knowing

All our friends that I know

They've been trying to set us up together

(Up together)

I lie, I lie

I say somebody else would suit you better

(Suit you better)

But I'll only go so far

I don't have the energy

To risk a broken heart

When you're already killing me

But if there's something between you and me

Baby, I have no time for it

I'm happy not knowing

And please don't stir it up

I'm sure it's nothing but some heartburn, baby

And I'm happy not knowing

I turn your love away 'cause I want to sleep at night

It's just like my broken heart is my alibi

I'm afraid, afraid, afraid, afraid of knowing

What I'm knowing, what I'm knowing

I'm happy not knowing

But if there's something between you and me

Baby, I have no time for it

I'm happy not knowing

And please don't stir it up

I'm sure it's nothing but some heartburn, baby

And I'm happy not knowing

Where this goes

How this goes (happy not)

If this goes (I'm happy not)

Well, I'm happy not knowing

Where this goes

How this goes (happy not)

If this goes (I'm happy not)

Well, I'm happy not knowing