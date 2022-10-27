Lirik Lagu Can I Get It – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Can I Get It – Adele
Pave me a path to follow
And I'll tread any dangerous road
I will beg and I'll steal, I will borrow
If I can make, if I can make your heart my home
Throw me to the water (yeah, yeah)
I don't care how deep or shallow (yeah)
Because my heart can pound like thunder (yeah)
And your love, and your love can set me free (yeah)
I have promised I will love you 'til the end of time
Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly, and divine
I will be the melody, the rhythm, and your rhyme
All I want is for you to be mine
So can I get it right now? Mh
Can I get it right now? (Can I get it?)
Can I get it right now?
Can I get it right now?
Let me, let me just come and get it
Can I get it?
You tease me with your control (yeah)
Because I long to live under your spell (yeah)
And without your love I'm hollow (yeah)
I won't make it, I won't make it on my own (yeah)
I have promised I will love you 'til the end of time (end of time)
Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly, and divine (the divine)
I will be the melody, the rhythm, and your rhyme (mhm)
All I want is for you to be mine
So can I get it right now? Mh
Can I get it right now? (Can I get it?)
Can I get it right now?
Can I get it right now?
Let me, let me just come and get it
Can I get it?
