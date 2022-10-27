Lirik Lagu Can I Get It – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Can I Get It – Adele

Pave me a path to follow

And I'll tread any dangerous road

I will beg and I'll steal, I will borrow

If I can make, if I can make your heart my home

Throw me to the water (yeah, yeah)

I don't care how deep or shallow (yeah)

Because my heart can pound like thunder (yeah)

And your love, and your love can set me free (yeah)

I have promised I will love you 'til the end of time

Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly, and divine

I will be the melody, the rhythm, and your rhyme

All I want is for you to be mine

So can I get it right now? Mh

Can I get it right now? (Can I get it?)

Can I get it right now?

Can I get it right now?

Let me, let me just come and get it

Can I get it?

You tease me with your control (yeah)

Because I long to live under your spell (yeah)

And without your love I'm hollow (yeah)

I won't make it, I won't make it on my own (yeah)

I have promised I will love you 'til the end of time (end of time)

Through it all, the good, the bad, the ugly, and divine (the divine)

I will be the melody, the rhythm, and your rhyme (mhm)

All I want is for you to be mine

So can I get it right now? Mh

Can I get it right now? (Can I get it?)

Can I get it right now?

Can I get it right now?

Let me, let me just come and get it

Can I get it?