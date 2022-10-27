Lirik Lagu I’ll Be Your Girl - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’ll Be Your Girl
Now you're in love, I can see you sold out
Where was I, pic-picture, cut my eyes out
"He's so hypnotizing", said every girl you ever met
Win or lose, win or lose, I hold out
You're my baby
Come to bed, I'll be your girl
Living for you
Oh, but you're living for her
I go crazy, see red when she's touching you now
You're my baby
Come to bed, I'll be your girl
Turn me on, I'm jealous of that night watch
I'm the voyeur searching through my laptop
It's so truth defying, everything you've ever said
Right or wrong, right or wrong, I won't stop
You're my baby
Come to bed, I'll be your girl
Living for you
Oh, but you're living for her
I go crazy, see red when she's touching you now
You're my baby
Come to bed, I'll be your girl
I'll be your girl
I'll be your girl
I'll be your girl
Come to bed, I'll be your girl
Standing at your door, calling out your name
Found me in the dark, find me here again
I got nothing left, make a little protest
Banging on your door, calling out your name
Found me in your heart, find me here again
I got nothing left, make a little protest
You're my baby
Come to bed, I'll be your girl
Living for you
Oh, but you're living for her
I go crazy, see red when she's touching you, now
You're my baby
Come to bed, I'll be your girl
All I mean is, I'm going out of breath
For the way that I feel when you hold me like this
All I pray is, I'm getting over it
I'll trade places today if you love me like that
