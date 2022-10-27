Lirik Lagu I’ll Be Your Girl - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’ll Be Your Girl

Now you're in love, I can see you sold out

Where was I, pic-picture, cut my eyes out

"He's so hypnotizing", said every girl you ever met

Win or lose, win or lose, I hold out

You're my baby

Come to bed, I'll be your girl

Living for you

Oh, but you're living for her

I go crazy, see red when she's touching you now

You're my baby

Come to bed, I'll be your girl

Turn me on, I'm jealous of that night watch

I'm the voyeur searching through my laptop

It's so truth defying, everything you've ever said

Right or wrong, right or wrong, I won't stop

You're my baby

Come to bed, I'll be your girl

Living for you

Oh, but you're living for her

I go crazy, see red when she's touching you now

You're my baby

Come to bed, I'll be your girl

I'll be your girl

I'll be your girl

I'll be your girl

Come to bed, I'll be your girl

Standing at your door, calling out your name

Found me in the dark, find me here again

I got nothing left, make a little protest

Banging on your door, calling out your name

Found me in your heart, find me here again

I got nothing left, make a little protest

You're my baby

Come to bed, I'll be your girl

Living for you

Oh, but you're living for her

I go crazy, see red when she's touching you, now

You're my baby

Come to bed, I'll be your girl

All I mean is, I'm going out of breath

For the way that I feel when you hold me like this

All I pray is, I'm getting over it

I'll trade places today if you love me like that