Lirik Lagu Oh My God – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

I ain't got too much time to spare
But I'll make time for you to show how much I care
Wish that I would let you break my walls
But I'm still spinning out of control from the fall
Boy, you give good love, I won't lie
It's what keeps me coming back, even though I'm terrified
I know that it's wrong
But I want to have fun
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah
I know that it's wrong
But I want to have fun
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah
Oh my God, I can't believe it
Out of all the people in the world
What is the likelihood of jumping
Out of my life and into your arms?
Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind
'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right
Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell
Is a battle that I cannot fight
I'm a fool, but they all think I'm blind
I'd rather be a fool than leave myself behind
I don't have to explain myself to you
I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do
