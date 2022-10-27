Lirik Lagu Julien - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Julien
Woke up this mornin', it feels like everyday
I got the blues, babe, not going away
Another bad dream when you were running away
I'm forever haunted by our time
We had a moment, we had a summertime
Asked me to leave with you, but I could never decide
I've been so torn up, I've been so out of it
I'm forever haunted by our time
I've been all alone, on my own
Every single night, I pray
When you coming home? Coming home?
'Cause I've been livin' for that day
Julien, in your heart, yeah, you must believe
Julien, it was more than a fantasy
To the end, through the last breath that I breathe
I'll be whispering, "Julien"
I'll be whispering, "Julien" (Julien, Julien)
Through the last breath that I breathe (Julien)
I tried another to keep me satisfied
But all your colors are still dancing in my mind
More than just lovers, I
I'm forever haunted by our time
I've been all alone, on my own
Every single night, I pray
When you coming home? Coming home?
'Cause I've been livin' for that day for
Julien, in your heart, yeah, you must believe
Julien, it was more than a fantasy
To the end, through the last breath that I breathe
I'll be whispering, "Julien"
I'll be whispering, "Julien" (Julien, Julien)
Through the last breath that I breathe (Julien)
