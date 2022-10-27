Lirik Lagu Julien - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Julien

Woke up this mornin', it feels like everyday

I got the blues, babe, not going away

Another bad dream when you were running away

I'm forever haunted by our time

We had a moment, we had a summertime

Asked me to leave with you, but I could never decide

I've been so torn up, I've been so out of it

I'm forever haunted by our time

I've been all alone, on my own

Every single night, I pray

When you coming home? Coming home?

'Cause I've been livin' for that day

Julien, in your heart, yeah, you must believe

Julien, it was more than a fantasy

To the end, through the last breath that I breathe

I'll be whispering, "Julien"

I'll be whispering, "Julien" (Julien, Julien)

Through the last breath that I breathe (Julien)

I tried another to keep me satisfied

But all your colors are still dancing in my mind

More than just lovers, I

I'm forever haunted by our time

I've been all alone, on my own

Every single night, I pray

When you coming home? Coming home?

'Cause I've been livin' for that day for

Julien, in your heart, yeah, you must believe

Julien, it was more than a fantasy

To the end, through the last breath that I breathe

I'll be whispering, "Julien"

I'll be whispering, "Julien" (Julien, Julien)

Through the last breath that I breathe (Julien)