Lirik Lagu Real Love - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Real Love

The world is going crazy

And it feels like I just don't know who to trust sometimes

Thunder's coming over me, I need to get a hold of you now

We're getting good at lying

No one's saying what's keeping us all awake at night

Something's coming over me, I need to get a hold of you now

Standing here with you tonight

How did we turn on the light?

I've got the feeling that the writing's on the wall

And I'm so used to the lie, and you're so down to deny

I've got the feeling you're the right thing after all

I go everyday without it

All I want is real, real love

And I've been feeling weak without it

Only want a real, real love

I'm not even scared about it

All I want is real, real love

Well, I don't know a thing about it

All I want is real, real love

Real, real, real love

Real, real, real love

Real, real, real love

All the chaos falling 'round

I watch it like a movie that has come to life

Something kind of normal

'Bout the way I keep on drowning it out

Danger, I feel danger

And I cannot find the breath to scream the words out right

Every thought is paralyzing

Need to find a way to you now

Standing here with you tonight

How did we turn on the light?

I've got the feeling that the writing's on the wall

And I'm so used to the lie, and you're so down to deny

I've got the feeling you're the right thing after all

I go everyday without it

All I want is real, real love

And I've been feeling weak without it

Only want a real, real love

I'm not even scared about it

All I want is real, real love

Well, I don't know a thing about it

All I want is real, real love

Real, real, real love

Real, real, real love

Real, real, real love