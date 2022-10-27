Lirik Lagu Real Love - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Real Love
The world is going crazy
And it feels like I just don't know who to trust sometimes
Thunder's coming over me, I need to get a hold of you now
We're getting good at lying
No one's saying what's keeping us all awake at night
Something's coming over me, I need to get a hold of you now
Standing here with you tonight
How did we turn on the light?
I've got the feeling that the writing's on the wall
And I'm so used to the lie, and you're so down to deny
I've got the feeling you're the right thing after all
I go everyday without it
All I want is real, real love
And I've been feeling weak without it
Only want a real, real love
I'm not even scared about it
All I want is real, real love
Well, I don't know a thing about it
All I want is real, real love
Real, real, real love
Real, real, real love
Real, real, real love
All the chaos falling 'round
I watch it like a movie that has come to life
Something kind of normal
'Bout the way I keep on drowning it out
Danger, I feel danger
And I cannot find the breath to scream the words out right
Every thought is paralyzing
Need to find a way to you now
Standing here with you tonight
How did we turn on the light?
I've got the feeling that the writing's on the wall
And I'm so used to the lie, and you're so down to deny
I've got the feeling you're the right thing after all
I go everyday without it
All I want is real, real love
And I've been feeling weak without it
Only want a real, real love
I'm not even scared about it
All I want is real, real love
Well, I don't know a thing about it
All I want is real, real love
Real, real, real love
Real, real, real love
Real, real, real love
Artikel Pilihan