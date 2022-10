Lirik Lagu Everything is Gonna be Fine – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything is Gonna be Fine – Mocca

When life gives you a lemon

Let's make a good lemonade

Just try to enjoy it every second

Who knows, it could be great

Alone we can do so little

Together we can do so much

Be happy (be happy), remember to smile

And good things will happen

Everything's gonna be alright

(Everything's gonna be alright)

Everything's gonna be fine

(It's gonna be fine)

Everything's gonna be okay

(Everything's gonna be okay)

Everything's gonna be fine

Every cloud has a silver lining

Always keep that in your mind

No matter what you do, keep trying for the best

The sun will shine tomorrow

Everything's gonna be alright

Everything's gonna be fine

Everything's gonna be okay

Everything's gonna be fine

Everything's gonna be alright

(Everything's gonna be alright)

Everything's gonna be fine

(It's gonna be fine)

Everything's gonna be okay

(Everything's gonna be okay)

Everything's gonna be fine

(It's gonna be fine)

Everything's gonna be fine

(It's gonna be fine)

Everything's gonna be fine

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Dirilis: 2020