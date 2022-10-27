Lirik Lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya
I think I lost my mind
I think I lost my shit
On the thing that I believe
On the thing that I believe
I believe I let you go
Pretty sure you're no longer inside my veins
Turns out I still can feel the jealousy
When I see you with another man
Why would I be
Strained by the rain
Of those memories of you
Why would I be
Trapped in a place without no name
Hoping that you would tell me
I think I lost my faith
Not because I don't believe in love
But as long as I remember
Love always brought me down (mmm-hmm)
Love always brought me down (mmm)
I'm sink in my own thoughts
Drained in my own world
Still carrying the melodies of you
I can still feel the jealousy
When I hear another name inside your prayer
Why would I be
Strained by the rain of those memories of you
Why would I be
Trapped in a place without no name
Hoping that you would tell me
Why would I be
Trapped in a place without no name
Hoping that you would tell me
Credit:
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Dirilis: 2018
Title: Why Would I Be
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Why Would I Be – Teddy Adhitya
Lagu Why Would I Be merupakan salah satu lagu single pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:35 menit ini dipopularkan dan ditulis oleh Teddy Adhitya.
Teddy Adhitya adalah seorang ,penyanyi, penulis lagu, yang berasal dari Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.
Artikel Pilihan