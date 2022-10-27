Lirik Lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya

I think I lost my mind

I think I lost my shit

On the thing that I believe

On the thing that I believe

I believe I let you go

Pretty sure you're no longer inside my veins

Turns out I still can feel the jealousy

When I see you with another man

Why would I be

Strained by the rain

Of those memories of you

Why would I be

Trapped in a place without no name

Hoping that you would tell me

I think I lost my faith

Not because I don't believe in love

But as long as I remember

Love always brought me down (mmm-hmm)

Love always brought me down (mmm)

I'm sink in my own thoughts

Drained in my own world

Still carrying the melodies of you

I can still feel the jealousy

When I hear another name inside your prayer

Why would I be

Strained by the rain of those memories of you

Why would I be

Trapped in a place without no name

Hoping that you would tell me

Why would I be

Trapped in a place without no name

Hoping that you would tell me

Credit:

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Dirilis: 2018

Title: Why Would I Be

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Why Would I Be – Teddy Adhitya

Lagu Why Would I Be merupakan salah satu lagu single pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:35 menit ini dipopularkan dan ditulis oleh Teddy Adhitya.

Teddy Adhitya adalah seorang ,penyanyi, penulis lagu, yang berasal dari Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.