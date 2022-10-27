Lirik Lagu Everything Is Everything - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything Is Everything - Teddy Adhitya
From all the songs that I wrote
This one's the ultimate
It ain't about no black or white
Neither good or bad
Cadbury knows they makin' chocolate
Starbucks know they selling coffee
First thing you wanna do is knowing yourself
I know to be a part of something bigger than ourselves is good
I realized sometimes somehow it turns me no good
Lying to myself would never make it there
All I see we only got our love to share
We're sent to the earth for a reason
We're sent down here for a task
Now we just gotta find what
We just gotta find out
They say the positive energy doesn't lie
But every truth never show
They just pass me by
So we just gotta find that way
We just gonna make it great
I wanna talk about you
Yeah you
By you, I mean you
My vision never been so clear as these water
I wanna take you for a dance under the waterfall
But I gotta warn you
I'll get you warm too
Better hurry up 'cause I'm the man that hard to find
So don't you take me as I am
'Cause I won't take you as you are
You're sent to the earth for a reason
You're sent down here for a task
Now you just gotta find what
You just gotta find out
I don't mean no bullshit
What I'm saying is
I think you're the shipwreck I been divin' for
So don't you take me as I am
We gonna live happily ever after
Everybody try'na rule the world
Not everybody try'na do the work
Everybody try'na prove their words
Not eveybody wanna do the work
Everybody try'na rule the world
Not everybody try'na do the work
Everybody try'na prove their words
Not eveybody wanna do the work
You're sent to the earth for a reason
You're sent down here for a task
Now you just gotta find what
You just gotta find out
I don't mean no bullshit
What I'm saying is
I think you're the shipwreck I been divin' for
So don't you take me as I am
We gonna live happily ever after
Everybody try'na rule the world
Not everybody try'na do the work
Everybody try'na prove their words
Not eveybody wanna do the work
Credit:
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Title: Everything Is Everything
Genre: Pop
Dirilis: 2019
Fakta di Balik Lagu Everything Is Everything – Teddy Adhitya
Lagu Everything Is Everything merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 4:17 menit ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Teddy Adhitya yang bertajuk “Question Mark”.
Teddy Adhitya adalah seorang ,penyanyi, penulis lagu, yang berasal dari Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.
