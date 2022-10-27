Lirik Lagu Everything Is Everything - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything Is Everything - Teddy Adhitya

From all the songs that I wrote

This one's the ultimate

It ain't about no black or white

Neither good or bad

Cadbury knows they makin' chocolate

Starbucks know they selling coffee

First thing you wanna do is knowing yourself

I know to be a part of something bigger than ourselves is good

I realized sometimes somehow it turns me no good

Lying to myself would never make it there

All I see we only got our love to share

We're sent to the earth for a reason

We're sent down here for a task

Now we just gotta find what

We just gotta find out

They say the positive energy doesn't lie

But every truth never show

They just pass me by

So we just gotta find that way

We just gonna make it great

I wanna talk about you

Yeah you

By you, I mean you

My vision never been so clear as these water

I wanna take you for a dance under the waterfall

But I gotta warn you

I'll get you warm too

Better hurry up 'cause I'm the man that hard to find

So don't you take me as I am

'Cause I won't take you as you are

You're sent to the earth for a reason

You're sent down here for a task

Now you just gotta find what

You just gotta find out

I don't mean no bullshit

What I'm saying is

I think you're the shipwreck I been divin' for

So don't you take me as I am

We gonna live happily ever after

Everybody try'na rule the world

Not everybody try'na do the work

Everybody try'na prove their words

Not eveybody wanna do the work

Everybody try'na rule the world

Not everybody try'na do the work

Everybody try'na prove their words

Not eveybody wanna do the work

You're sent to the earth for a reason

You're sent down here for a task

Now you just gotta find what

You just gotta find out

I don't mean no bullshit

What I'm saying is

I think you're the shipwreck I been divin' for

So don't you take me as I am

We gonna live happily ever after

Everybody try'na rule the world

Not everybody try'na do the work

Everybody try'na prove their words

Not eveybody wanna do the work

Credit:

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Title: Everything Is Everything

Genre: Pop

Dirilis: 2019

Fakta di Balik Lagu Everything Is Everything – Teddy Adhitya

Lagu Everything Is Everything merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 4:17 menit ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album Teddy Adhitya yang bertajuk “Question Mark”.

Teddy Adhitya adalah seorang ,penyanyi, penulis lagu, yang berasal dari Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.