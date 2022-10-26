Lirik Lagu Gasoline - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gasoline - The Weeknd
It's five AM, my time again
I've soakin' up the moon, can't sleep
It's five AM, my time again
I'm calling and you know it's me
I'm pushing myself further
I'm just tryna feel my heartbeat beat (beat)
I wrap my hands around your neck
You love it when I always squeeze
It's five AM, I'm high again
And you can see that I'm in pain
I've fallen into emptiness
I want you 'cause we're both insane
I'm staring into the abyss
I'm looking at myself again
I'm dozing off to R.E.M.
I'm trying not to lose my faith
And I love it when you watch me sleep
You spin me 'round so I can breathe
It's only safe for you and me
I know you won't let me OD
And if I finally die in peace
Just wrap my body in these sheets
And pour out the gasoline
It don't mean much to me
It's five AM, I'm nihilist
I know there's nothing after this (after this)
Obsessing over aftermaths
Apocalypse and hopelessness (hopelessness)
The only thing I understand
Is zero sum of tenderness (tenderness)
Oh, baby, please just hold me close
Make me believe there's more to live
Around, around, around, around we go
In this game called life, we are not free
And I love it when you watch me sleep
You spin me 'round so I can breathe
It's only safe for you and me (don't let me go)
I know you won't let me OD (don't you let me go)
And if I finally die in peace (ooh, yeah)
Just wrap my body in these sheets
And pour out the gasoline
It don't mean much to me
Ohh-oh-ooh
Oh-ooh-ooh-oh
Ohh-oh-ooh
Ha, hey-uh
Hey, huh, hey, huh
Huh, huh, huh, ha, huh
