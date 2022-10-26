Lirik Lagu Gasoline - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gasoline - The Weeknd

It's five AM, my time again

I've soakin' up the moon, can't sleep

It's five AM, my time again

I'm calling and you know it's me

I'm pushing myself further

I'm just tryna feel my heartbeat beat (beat)

I wrap my hands around your neck

You love it when I always squeeze

It's five AM, I'm high again

And you can see that I'm in pain

I've fallen into emptiness

I want you 'cause we're both insane

I'm staring into the abyss

I'm looking at myself again

I'm dozing off to R.E.M.

I'm trying not to lose my faith

And I love it when you watch me sleep

You spin me 'round so I can breathe

It's only safe for you and me

I know you won't let me OD

And if I finally die in peace

Just wrap my body in these sheets

And pour out the gasoline

It don't mean much to me

It's five AM, I'm nihilist

I know there's nothing after this (after this)

Obsessing over aftermaths

Apocalypse and hopelessness (hopelessness)

The only thing I understand

Is zero sum of tenderness (tenderness)

Oh, baby, please just hold me close

Make me believe there's more to live

Around, around, around, around we go

In this game called life, we are not free

And I love it when you watch me sleep

You spin me 'round so I can breathe

It's only safe for you and me (don't let me go)

I know you won't let me OD (don't you let me go)

And if I finally die in peace (ooh, yeah)

Just wrap my body in these sheets

And pour out the gasoline

It don't mean much to me

Ohh-oh-ooh

Oh-ooh-ooh-oh

Ohh-oh-ooh

Ha, hey-uh

Hey, huh, hey, huh

Huh, huh, huh, ha, huh

