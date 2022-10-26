Lirik Lagu Until I Bleed Out - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Until I Bleed Out - The Weeknd

I can't move, I'm so paralyzed

I'm so paralyzed

I can't explain why I'm terrified

I'm so terrified

Well, I don't wanna touch the sky no more

I just wanna feel the ground when I'm coming down

It's been way too long

And I don't even wanna get high no more

Just want it out of my life

Out of my life, out

I wanna cut you outta my dreams

'Til I'm bleeding out

'Til I'm bleeding

I wanna cut you outta my mind

'Til I'm bleeding out

'Til I'm bleeding

I wanna cut you outta my dreams

Whoa, I'm bleeding out

Girl, I'm bleeding

I wanna cut you outta my mind

'Cause I'm bleeding out

Oh, I'm bleeding

Girl, I'm bleeding

I keep telling myself I don't need it

I keep telling myself I don't need it anymore

I keep telling myself I don't need it anymore

Need it anymore

Credits

Artis: The Weeknd

Album: After Hours

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Daniel Lopatin, Leland Wayne, Not In Bed, Prince 85

