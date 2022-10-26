Lirik Lagu Until I Bleed Out - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Until I Bleed Out - The Weeknd
I can't move, I'm so paralyzed
I'm so paralyzed
I can't explain why I'm terrified
I'm so terrified
Well, I don't wanna touch the sky no more
I just wanna feel the ground when I'm coming down
It's been way too long
And I don't even wanna get high no more
Just want it out of my life
Out of my life, out
I wanna cut you outta my dreams
'Til I'm bleeding out
'Til I'm bleeding
I wanna cut you outta my mind
'Til I'm bleeding out
'Til I'm bleeding
I wanna cut you outta my dreams
Whoa, I'm bleeding out
Girl, I'm bleeding
I wanna cut you outta my mind
'Cause I'm bleeding out
Oh, I'm bleeding
Girl, I'm bleeding
I keep telling myself I don't need it
I keep telling myself I don't need it anymore
I keep telling myself I don't need it anymore
Need it anymore
Credits
Artis: The Weeknd
Album: After Hours
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Daniel Lopatin, Leland Wayne, Not In Bed, Prince 85
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Artikel Pilihan