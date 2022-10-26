Lirik Lagu One Right Now - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Right Now - The Weeknd
Na-na-na-na, na-na
Na-na-na-na, no
Yeah, yeah
Said you love, me but I don't care
That I broke my hand on the same wall
That you told me that he fucked you on (oh)
You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings
I got one comin' over and one right now (oh)
One right now
(One right now, one right now, ohh)
I got one comin' over and one right now
Said you wanna have my babies
I fucked you so good, you should pay me
Don't call me baby when you did me so wrong (you did me so wrong, ooh)
But I got over what you did already
Body for body, I'm so petty
How many of your friends fit in my Rolls? (Can you fit in my Rolls?)
Bought you a new face, you should call me Dad, baby
Hermés, but you dropped the bag, baby
Truth is, maybe one's just not enough
You say you love me, but I don't care
That I broke my hand on the same wall
That you told me that he fucked you on (that he fucked you on)
You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings (feelings)
I got one comin' over and one right now (oh)
One right now (hey, hey, hey, hey)
(One right now, one right now, oh)
I got one comin' over and one right now
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
(One right now, one right now, ohh)
I got one comin' over and one right now
You're a stain on my legacy
We can't be friends, can't be family (oh)
You probably fuck all my enemies (ooh)
I can't let you be next to me, oh
You belong to the world now
So just leave me alone now
We're not in touch no more
You say you love me, but I don't care (no, I don't care, oh)
That I broke my hand on the same wall
That you told me that he fucked you on (oh)
You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings
I got one comin' over and one right now
One right now (oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
(Fuckin' with my, fuckin' with my feelings)
I got one comin' over and one right now
(Ooh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah)
(One right now)
I got one comin' over and one right now
Oh
(One right now, one right now)
(Ooh, yeah) I got one comin' over and one right now
Credits
Artikel Pilihan