Lirik Lagu One Right Now - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Right Now - The Weeknd

Na-na-na-na, na-na

Na-na-na-na, no

Yeah, yeah

Said you love, me but I don't care

That I broke my hand on the same wall

That you told me that he fucked you on (oh)

You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings

I got one comin' over and one right now (oh)

One right now

(One right now, one right now, ohh)

I got one comin' over and one right now

Said you wanna have my babies

I fucked you so good, you should pay me

Don't call me baby when you did me so wrong (you did me so wrong, ooh)

But I got over what you did already

Body for body, I'm so petty

How many of your friends fit in my Rolls? (Can you fit in my Rolls?)

Bought you a new face, you should call me Dad, baby

Hermés, but you dropped the bag, baby

Truth is, maybe one's just not enough

You say you love me, but I don't care

That I broke my hand on the same wall

That you told me that he fucked you on (that he fucked you on)

You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings (feelings)

I got one comin' over and one right now (oh)

One right now (hey, hey, hey, hey)

(One right now, one right now, oh)

I got one comin' over and one right now

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(One right now, one right now, ohh)

I got one comin' over and one right now

You're a stain on my legacy

We can't be friends, can't be family (oh)

You probably fuck all my enemies (ooh)

I can't let you be next to me, oh

You belong to the world now

So just leave me alone now

We're not in touch no more

You say you love me, but I don't care (no, I don't care, oh)

That I broke my hand on the same wall

That you told me that he fucked you on (oh)

You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings

I got one comin' over and one right now

One right now (oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)

(Fuckin' with my, fuckin' with my feelings)

I got one comin' over and one right now

(Ooh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah)

(One right now)

I got one comin' over and one right now

Oh

(One right now, one right now)

(Ooh, yeah) I got one comin' over and one right now

Credits