New Friend Request - Gym Class Heroes

I remember when I first laid eyes on you

My man Tom introduced us

But I was too shy to say "Hi"

When I finally built up enough nerve to drop a line

You made it clear you wasn't just another My Space mistress.

I didn't take it personal when you ignored my request to be your friend

I spilled my guts and hit send,

I waited two weeks for a response and got nothing.