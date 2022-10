The Queen and I - Gym Class Heroes

I love it how she breathes booze in the mornin'

And it's so sexy how she can't remember last night

I made the fatal mistake of letting her drink again

But who the hell am I to tell her how to live her life?

And if you could put dumb in a shotgla**

I'm just another lush who's had one too many in me

And we please don't have enough