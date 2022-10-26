Lirik Lagu Gifts and Curses – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gifts and Curses – Yellowcard
Mary belongs to the words of a song
I try to be strong for her
Try not to be wrong for her
She will not wait for me anymore, anymore
Why did I say all those things before I was sure
She is the one
But I have a purpose
She is the one
And I have to fight this
She is the one
The villain I can't knock down
I see your face with every punch I take
Every bone I break
Its all for you
And my worst pains are words I cannot say
Still I will always fight on for you
Mary's alive
In the bright New York sky
And the city lights shine for her
And above them, I cry for her
Every thing's small on the ground below,
Down below
What if I fall then
Where would I go
Would she know
She is the one
All that I wanted
She is the one
And I will be haunted
She is the one
This gift is my curse for now...
I see your face with every punch I take
And every bone I break
Its all for you
And my worst pains are words I cannot say
Still I will always fight on for you
I see your face with every punch I take
And my worst pains are words I cannot say
Still I will always fight on for you
Fight on for you
Fight on for you
