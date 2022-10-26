Lirik Lagu Gifts and Curses – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gifts and Curses – Yellowcard

Mary belongs to the words of a song

I try to be strong for her

Try not to be wrong for her

She will not wait for me anymore, anymore

Why did I say all those things before I was sure

She is the one

But I have a purpose

She is the one

And I have to fight this

She is the one

The villain I can't knock down

I see your face with every punch I take

Every bone I break

Its all for you

And my worst pains are words I cannot say

Still I will always fight on for you

Mary's alive

In the bright New York sky

And the city lights shine for her

And above them, I cry for her

Every thing's small on the ground below,

Down below

What if I fall then

Where would I go

Would she know

She is the one

All that I wanted

She is the one

And I will be haunted

She is the one

This gift is my curse for now...

I see your face with every punch I take

And every bone I break

Its all for you

And my worst pains are words I cannot say

Still I will always fight on for you

I see your face with every punch I take

And my worst pains are words I cannot say

Still I will always fight on for you

Fight on for you

Fight on for you